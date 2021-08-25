Storms cause power outages across Omaha as winds gust over 50 mph

Thunderstorms moving along the Platte River rolled into the Omaha area early Wednesday causing power outages and leaving over an inch of rain at the Millard Airport.

"We had a complex of storms developing around 11 o'clock (Tuesday night) across south-central Nebraska along the Platte River and south of it," said Suzanne Fortin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. "It produced quite a bit of rainfall in some areas."

The Omaha Public Power District reported strong winds and lightning hit in its service territory starting about 1 a.m. Nearly 14,000 customers had lost power as of 2 a.m., with the majority of the outages reported in the southern and central parts of the Omaha metro area.

At 8 a.m., OPPD reported nearly 2,900 customers in Douglas County remained without power, and nearly 1,100 in Sarpy County were without power.

Fortin said the heaviest rainfall occurred in Saunders County, where Wahoo reported 1.37 inches of rain. Rainfall amounts varied widely, with the Millard Airport recording 1.37 inches of rain, the Lincoln Airport reporting 0.19 and Nebraska City posting 0.41.