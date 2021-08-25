Storms cause power outages across Omaha as winds gust over 50 mph

Thunderstorms moving along the Platte River rolled into the Omaha area early Wednesday causing power outages and leaving over an inch of rain at the Millard Airport.
"We had a complex of storms developing around 11 o'clock (Tuesday night) across south-central Nebraska along the Platte River and south of it," said Suzanne Fortin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. "It produced quite a bit of rainfall in some areas."
The Omaha Public Power District reported strong winds and lightning hit in its service territory starting about 1 a.m. Nearly 14,000 customers had lost power as of 2 a.m., with the majority of the outages reported in the southern and central parts of the Omaha metro area.
At 8 a.m., OPPD reported nearly 2,900 customers in Douglas County remained without power, and nearly 1,100 in Sarpy County were without power.
Fortin said the heaviest rainfall occurred in Saunders County, where Wahoo reported 1.37 inches of rain. Rainfall amounts varied widely, with the Millard Airport recording 1.37 inches of rain, the Lincoln Airport reporting 0.19 and Nebraska City posting 0.41.
Wind gusts of 45 to 56 mph were reported at several locations including 56 mph in Wahoo, 53 mph at Plattsmouth and 51 mph at Eppley Airfield, which reported only 0.02 inches of rain.
"The way the storms evolved, they traveled in between Eppley and Millard," Fortin said. "The rain skirted Eppley. For a while, it really raged, but there was nothing too severe."
Another hot and humid day is expected Wednesday, Fortin said, with a high in the low 90s forecast for Omaha and the mid-90s in Lincoln. The temperature Thursday in Omaha is expected to reach the mid-90s with the heat index around 100.
"The good news is that Friday temperatures will still be in the low 90s, but we should get a reduction in the dew point," Fortin said. "Saturday, we're predicting a high in the upper 80s, with Sunday much cooler and the temperature in the low 80s."
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272