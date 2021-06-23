Stormy weather on tap for Omaha area, but rain totals hard to predict

An upper-level disturbance building in the Southwest is expected to bring stormy weather into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa through the weekend.

"Storms are expected to start firing up in the Nebraska Panhandle (Wednesday) and spread east overnight," said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We could see storms through most of the area after midnight that should be exiting by sunrise Thursday."

Thursday's high temperature in Omaha is expected to peak in the low 90s, Kern said. Cooler conditions, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, are predicted through Sunday, with chances for rain each day.

"This pattern is messy," Kern said. "These little disturbances can spark off thunderstorms and showers just about any time."

While damaging winds and hail always are an inherent possibility with thunderstorms, there doesn't yet appear to be much danger, Kern said.

"People with outdoor activities shouldn't be discouraged just because the forecast calls for the possibility of rain every day," she said. "After all, we need the rain, but at this time of year, where and how much we get is hard to predict."