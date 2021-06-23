Stormy weather on tap for Omaha area, but rain totals hard to predict

An upper-level disturbance building in the Southwest is expected to bring stormy weather into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa through the weekend.
"Storms are expected to start firing up in the Nebraska Panhandle (Wednesday) and spread east overnight," said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We could see storms through most of the area after midnight that should be exiting by sunrise Thursday."
Corn or what was corn outside of Silver Creek NE after last nights hail. Photo: Rick Frenzen of RCIS @krvn @BullKTIC @RuralRadioNet @rrnmarkets pic.twitter.com/fctyjzjtwO— Susan Littlefield (@firefighter89) June 23, 2021
Thursday's high temperature in Omaha is expected to peak in the low 90s, Kern said. Cooler conditions, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, are predicted through Sunday, with chances for rain each day.
"This pattern is messy," Kern said. "These little disturbances can spark off thunderstorms and showers just about any time."
While damaging winds and hail always are an inherent possibility with thunderstorms, there doesn't yet appear to be much danger, Kern said.
"People with outdoor activities shouldn't be discouraged just because the forecast calls for the possibility of rain every day," she said. "After all, we need the rain, but at this time of year, where and how much we get is hard to predict."
Thunderstorms with high winds and hail caused large amounts of crop damage Tuesday night in central Nebraska. Aaron Mangels, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hastings, said winds up to 75 mph and hail ranging from an inch in diameter to golf ball size were reported.
A storm that developed near Neligh in Antelope County swept south through Boone, Platte, Nance, Merrick and Polk Counties, Mangels said.
"The storm was pretty isolated but very large," he said. "We had a report of winds of 75 mph at Genoa (in Nance County). That amount of wind with hail can strip corn pretty quickly."
