Students in Hamburg, Iowa, help build house for family displaced after 2019 floods

"We were short on money, but through prayer, we were going to get it started," Wells said. "Then our prayers really were answered."

The students landed extra help to accelerate the project thanks to One Family One Purpose, a nonprofit based in Illinois.

Each year, group members pledge to spend two weeks building a house. Since the organization was founded in 2011, members have helped build a dozen homes, said Executive Director Ryan Johnson.

Volunteers with One Family One Purpose showed up in Hamburg last year to help rebuild a flood-damaged home. It happened to be the home of Barker's grandmother. Barker and her family had moved into the home two years earlier to help care for her grandmother. The home's main level was heavily damaged. Barker's mother, whose home was destroyed in the flood, later purchased the home.

When One Family One Purpose learned that the school district planned to build a home this year, Johnson said, the organization was eager to help.

"We offered our expertise and manpower to make it happen," he said.

Barker said it's still a little unbelievable to have been selected to receive the new home.