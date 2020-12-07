Students in Hamburg, Iowa, help build house for family displaced after 2019 floods

Students in the Hamburg Community School District know a thing or two about giving back.
Residents of the Iowa town of 1,000-plus were left reeling after Missouri River flooding in March 2019, when about 400 residents were displaced. The school district's building served as an emergency site.
Students saw firsthand how many of their neighbors were left without homes. The students helped with meal distribution and a laundry service.
Students also have helped build a house for one of their neighbors who was left without a home after the flood. Construction of the house, which began just before Thanksgiving, should be finished before Christmas.
Students raised about $35,000 for the project, Hamburg Superintendent Mike Wells said.
With help from school staff, students placed an ad in the local newspaper. Any family in the school district who was affected by the flood could apply to receive the house at no cost.
A list of about 20 applicants was narrowed to Amy Barker and her family.
But plans to immediately build the house were derailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were short on money, but through prayer, we were going to get it started," Wells said. "Then our prayers really were answered."
The students landed extra help to accelerate the project thanks to One Family One Purpose, a nonprofit based in Illinois.
Each year, group members pledge to spend two weeks building a house. Since the organization was founded in 2011, members have helped build a dozen homes, said Executive Director Ryan Johnson.
Volunteers with One Family One Purpose showed up in Hamburg last year to help rebuild a flood-damaged home. It happened to be the home of Barker's grandmother. Barker and her family had moved into the home two years earlier to help care for her grandmother. The home's main level was heavily damaged. Barker's mother, whose home was destroyed in the flood, later purchased the home.
When One Family One Purpose learned that the school district planned to build a home this year, Johnson said, the organization was eager to help.
"We offered our expertise and manpower to make it happen," he said.
Barker said it's still a little unbelievable to have been selected to receive the new home.
"I don't think it's really going to sink completely in until we're in the house," she said. "We feel very blessed. Sometimes I feel a little bit guilty, thinking other people need it more than me, but everybody reminds me to take it as a blessing and be appreciative."
The school district has amazing programs, Barker said. But help from One Family One Purpose has significantly sped up the building process.
"I'm very thankful that God put it on their hearts to send them here to help the kids," Barker said.
Volunteers arrived the day before Thanksgiving. With help from students, the house has a foundation, walls, windows, a roof and siding. After passing an electrical inspection, volunteers are ready to start putting in plasterboard.
Students in second through eighth grades spend portions of the school day at the home site, which is across the street from the school. Every 25 minutes, a new group cycles in. They help haul tools and some even helped to snap siding onto the house. Students in kindergarten and first grade help, too, but on simpler tasks, such as helping to clean up the worksite.
Hands-on learning is a key component in the school curriculum, Wells said. Students built a greenhouse on campus a few years ago, he said.
Some students have learned how to calculate square footage by helping to measure for carpet and flooring, Wells said.
"Our kids are resilient, creative. There's nothing they can't figure out," Wells said. "We entrust our kids to do a lot."
Volunteer with One Family One Purpose have been patient, teaching the kids as they work.
In addition to the practical skills kids are learning, Johnson said, he hopes they learn about giving back and serving others, too.
"We really want people to understand that we, as Christians, are not confined to a building on Sundays," Johnson said. "We're not people who want to sit back and let other people serve the needs of communities like Hamburg. It's really important to us to get out there and serve."
