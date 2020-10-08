Students to NU Board of Regents: Please stop investing millions in fossil fuels

Students at many universities have asked their leaders to stop investing in fossil fuels. Creighton University students made the request during the last school year. The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Creighton’s president, said the university would reduce its investments in fossil fuel from 8.9% to 5.7%.

Doane University in Nebraska, the University of California system, Georgetown and Stanford are among the colleges that have divested or said they plan to divest from fossil fuels.

Woerner told the regents that the four UNL students “came here asking and wanting to work with you” to divest.

Brittni McGuire, a student from Omaha, asked the regents to freeze their fossil fuel investments now, divest fully by 2025, and make their divestment information public.

McGuire said she could cite statistics about fires in the western United States and other calamities, but “you already understand the science and severity” of climate change.

She said there are students and faculty members throughout the NU system who want something done. She said: “This is a movement.”