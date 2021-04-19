Study finds big drop in evictions in Nebraska in 2020, but thousands still lost housing

“It’s crazy that people were being evicted from their homes in the midst of a pandemic,” said Erin Feichtinger, director of advocacy and policy at Together. “Even worse than that is that people were being evicted when they should have been protected by any of the various state or federal moratoriums that existed at one point or another. The experience of 2020 in evictions really highlighted the disparities that exist in eviction proceedings.”

The study found that there were 3,488 evictions in Nebraska in 2020. That’s a 45% decrease from the annual average of 6,286 over the previous four years. The authors attributed the decrease to federal and state restrictions on evictions, rental assistance from the government and nonprofit groups and increased legal help for tenants from such groups as Legal Aid of Nebraska and the Tenant Assistance Project in Lincoln.

But the authors cautioned that a significant rise in evictions could occur when federal restrictions, recently extended by the Biden administration, expire June 30.

That national moratorium, imposed for public health reasons and opposed by many rental property owners, forbids evicting people for nonpayment of rent at federally financed properties. But advocates say many people facing eviction don’t know about the federal protection or how to assert it in court.