Superintendent at Niobrara Scenic River accepts new job

VALENTINE, Neb. — Niobrara National Scenic River Superintendent Stephen Thede has accepted a new position as the superintendent of Nez Perce National Historical Park in Spalding, Idaho, starting on May 9.

An acting superintendent will take charge at Niobrara until a replacement for Thede is chosen.

Thede said a lot has changed in the seven years he was at Niobrara. He said the staff has worked hard to build trust and earn the respect of the local community and visitors.

"I think we've made a good start,'' he said. "Niobrara has a small but great staff who really care about the river and want to do everything possible to protect and care for the river as well as support and improve the service we provide to the local community and river visitors.”

Thede said he will miss living and working in Valentine.

“Niobrara is a wonderful river, and in some ways, I still feel like I am just getting to know it,” he said.

Photos: National landmarks of Nebraska