Tainted meat killed Nebraska WWII vet who lived through wild commando adventures

Like many members of the Force, Nelson moved to Helena, where the unit had trained during the war. He got a job there in a lead-smelting plant.

Nelson had been hospitalized for about two months before his death from trichinosis on July 28, 1948, according to his obituary. LaVerne Nelson, his only brother among four siblings, was visiting him in Montana at the time and arranged for the return of his body to Oakland for burial.

The obituary doesn’t say how he contracted the disease. Linda Murray isn’t sure of the origins of the family story linking it to a pig snatched on a commando raid — though it seemed plausible given his unit’s wartime mission. Jody Jones recalls that her uncle was ill after the war, and Murray says he spent time at a veterans hospital in Denver.

Trichinosis can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Rupp said the larvae of the trichina worm are encased in cysts, the shells of which dissolve when exposed to stomach acid. Those that survive may penetrate the wall of the small intestine. New larvae can enter the bloodstream, penetrate muscles and, in serious cases, lead to fatal inflammations of the heart, brain or lungs.

“You know he suffered intensely,” Jones said.