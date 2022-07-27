Talks with drugmaker linked to opioid epidemic progressing, Nebraska AG says

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said he is encouraged by the progress of talks with drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals to settle lawsuits in various states that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic.

“While many specific details must be finalized, this settlement can provide critically needed additional resources to combat the opioid crisis, which has only grown more dire in recent months,” Peterson said in a prepared statement.

The deal in principle would rank among the larger ones so far in a yearslong trend of companies settling lawsuits over the toll from an addiction and overdose epidemic that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades, the Associated Press reported.

In their lawsuits, state governments and others claimed the Israel-based company promoted Actiq and Fentora, prescription opioids approved to treat cancer pain, plus generic opioids including oxycodone for use by non-cancer patients.

The states also said the company downplayed the addiction risks and overstated their benefits, including encouraging the idea that signs of addiction actually were “pseudoaddiction” treated by prescribing more opioids.

States also claimed the company and its distributor, Anda, failed to comply with requirements on monitoring and reporting suspicious orders.

Teva has agreed to a settlement in principle on key financial terms that would provide $4.25 billion in cash, including payments under recent opioid settlement agreements with individual states. States and subdivisions that have not yet reached a settlement with the company will be eligible to participate. The deal also includes an option for each participating state to accept a share of $1.2 billion of Teva’s generic naloxone product or $240 million in cash in lieu of the product. Naloxone, which many people know by the brand name Narcan, is used to counteract overdoses.

Teva disclosed the agreement Tuesday ahead of its earnings announcement Wednesday.

Final settlement numbers have not yet been determined. Negotiations are being led by 12 states, including Iowa.

This report contains material from the Cedar Rapids Gazette.