Teens accused of stealing $9,000, causing $4,000-plus in damage at Lincoln golf course

Three teenagers are accused of stealing $9,000 worth of property and causing more than $4,000 in damage at a Lincoln golf course.

Three boys 13, 14 and 15 years of age were arrested Monday on suspicion of burglary and criminal mischief, a Lincoln Police Department spokeswoman said. The incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club at 9401 O St. in east Lincoln.

Police said several windows were broken in the pro shop, allowing entry into the building. A garage door was pried open and one of the beverage golf carts was taken.

Officers identified the teens by watching surveillance video. The video captured the boys stealing numerous items, including a pull cart, backpacks, gloves, cash, alcohol and the golf cart. The trio also disconnected some of the security cameras and other electronic devices.

The teens were recorded causing damage to windows, doors, lockers, televisions, computer monitors and tablets. Officers also observed that lighter fluid had been poured on a desk and several matches had been lit in an attempt to start a fire.

The teens could be seen leaving in the golf cart, which later was located near 98th and A Streets near a trail head.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.