Temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

DES MOINES — A federal judge on Monday ordered the State of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Robert Pratt said the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions contracting COVID-19.

Pratt said he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on masks in schools.

He wrote in part that "plaintiffs have demonstrated that an irreparable harm exists.''

His order said Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Education Director Ann Lebo cannot enforce the law banning local school districts from using their discretion to mandate masks for students, staff, teachers and visitors.

He issued a temporary restraining order to be in effect immediately. It will remain in effect until further court action.

Several parents and The Arc of Iowa, a group that defends the civil rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, sued the state.