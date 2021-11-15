Temps in Nebraska will climb into the 70s this week but won't stay there

Western winds will bring warming weather perfect for long walks, yardwork or a bonus round of November golf to start the week all across Nebraska.

“Monday and Tuesday, our temperatures will be well above normal as a cold system moves to the east,” meteorologist Becky Kern of the National Weather Service office in Valley said. “We’re getting an influence from the West that will get us into the 60s (in Omaha) Monday and 70s west of our area.”

Highs Monday in Grand Island, North Platte and Scottsbluff are expected to be in the mid-70s. Those high temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees above normal, Kern said.

Look for temperatures to continue to soar into the 70s across much of the state Tuesday, she said, possibly for the last time this year.

The forecast calls for more seasonal temperatures starting Wednesday, when a high of 48 and low of 27 is forecast for Omaha. Thursday’s temperatures will be about the same.

Temperatures are expected to rebound a bit Friday and Saturday, when highs of 51 and 53 are expected in Omaha, Kern said.

“The warmup Monday and Tuesday will be short-lived,” she said. “A (cold) system will be moving across Canada and pushing down from the north.”