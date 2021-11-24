Texas man dies when semi crashes into trees along I-80 near North Platte

A Texas man died Tuesday when the semitrailer truck he was driving left Interstate 80 east of North Platte and crashed into some trees.

At about 7:45 a.m., the westbound semi, driven by 46-year-old Theodore Garza of Silsbee, Texas, left the roadway between Brady and Maxwell, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The semi then struck multiple trees, and Garza was pinned inside.

Emergency medical crews responded to the crash site, the patrol said, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.

