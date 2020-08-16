The challenges and accomplishments of a most unusual session of the Nebraska Legislature

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, isn’t one of those worriers. He said Nebraska is weathering the coronavirus storm better than most states. He predicts the budget will look much better with a little trimming here, a little dipping into cash funds there, and updating estimates all around.

Session in two parts

The 2020 session started normally enough, with lawmakers gathering in early January and spending the next 10 days introducing bills. Then the coronavirus arrived in Nebraska and turned the session — and the rest of the state — upside down.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk called a timeout in mid-March, after state and federal officials recommended against gatherings of more than 50 people. Senators tiptoed back for three extremely brief days in late March to approve emergency coronavirus funding.

They didn’t gather again until four months later, with new safety protocols in place. By then, George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police had focused public concerns on racial justice and police misconduct — and protesters had left broken windows and a burned building just down the block from the State Capitol.