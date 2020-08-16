The challenges and accomplishments of a most unusual session of the Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Fifty years have passed since the Nebraska Legislature’s regular session last took them through the dog days of summer.
In 1969, state lawmakers met for 165 days and didn’t wrap up until Sept. 24.
That marked the last of their every-other-year sessions. Senators began meeting every year in 1971, alternating between 90- and 60-day sessions.
Normally, this would have been one of the short sessions. Lawmakers were slated to finish up on April 16.
Instead, it became the most unusual session on record, marked by a four-month break amid a global pandemic.
Most senators wore face masks; all spoke behind clear plastic barriers. No spectators were allowed. Even the throng of lobbyists, usually milling “behind the glass” at the rear of the legislative chamber, were gone.
But lawmakers still managed to pass 150 bills and take care of the state budget.
Here are some key takeaways from the session:
When there’s a will, there’s a way
Economic woes linked to the coronavirus and opposition by education groups blocked a major reduction in property taxes last year and this year.
But a big block of senators, weary of kicking the political can down the road on the perennial issue, voted to “do something” — even though it’s initially a modest increase in tax relief and initially doesn’t cost a lot of money. The fiscal impact will be felt a few years down the road, when many of the senators and Gov. Pete Ricketts will have left office.
The merging of three major proposals in Legislative Bill 1107 made it harder for senators to vote against it.
Maybe a senator hated a portion of the bill that gives special tax breaks to certain businesses through the ImagiNE Act, the updating of the state’s incentive program for businesses, but liked the new income tax credit against property taxes paid — and so voted “yes.”
Omaha senators had a particularly hard time voting “no.” A portion of the bill pledges $300 million in state money — five years down the road — for the proposed $2.6 billion center to respond to pandemics and other calamities at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. That project, it’s projected, would bring 8,000 well-paying medical jobs to Omaha, a whopper in terms of economic development. But the odds of the NExT Project ever happening are hard to predict, and the $300 million pledge is dependent on the project first securing $1.3 billion from the federal government and private donors.
Budgeting in uncertain times
Nebraska lawmakers found room in the current budget to take care of last year’s flooding and irrigation tunnel collapse, allow for some property tax relief and put money toward state priorities, like college scholarships, workforce housing and health and human services provider rates.
But there are a lot of red numbers popping up in the financial outlook for the budget period ending June 30, 2023. Once lawmakers got done this year, the shortfall between projected tax revenues and estimated state spending in the next two-year period topped $787 million. Some senators worried that the gap would grow as economic effects of the coronavirus continue to play out.
State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, isn’t one of those worriers. He said Nebraska is weathering the coronavirus storm better than most states. He predicts the budget will look much better with a little trimming here, a little dipping into cash funds there, and updating estimates all around.
Session in two parts
The 2020 session started normally enough, with lawmakers gathering in early January and spending the next 10 days introducing bills. Then the coronavirus arrived in Nebraska and turned the session — and the rest of the state — upside down.
Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk called a timeout in mid-March, after state and federal officials recommended against gatherings of more than 50 people. Senators tiptoed back for three extremely brief days in late March to approve emergency coronavirus funding.
They didn’t gather again until four months later, with new safety protocols in place. By then, George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police had focused public concerns on racial justice and police misconduct — and protesters had left broken windows and a burned building just down the block from the State Capitol.
Some senators wanted the Legislature to address these newly emerging issues and to provide more relief to jobless Nebraskans, beyond what Congress and Ricketts provided. However, legislating is designed to be a deliberative process. There was time for public hearings about protecting meatpacking workers from the coronavirus and requiring more oversight of police. But not enough time to build support and get anything passed.
Speaker is ‘Comeback Kid’
Legislators always have some gripes about the speaker of the Legislature, who sets the agenda, establishes priorities and tries to maintain order. But it’s hard to argue that Scheer didn’t have a comeback year in 2020.
A year ago, the big priorities failed to pass — a property tax relief bill and the ImagiNE Act — and the speaker, as the manager of the show, got some blame for the meltdown. But once he pared down his group seeking a compromise from the “Gang of 10” to the “Super Seven,” something got hammered out.
What happened to the middle?
Boy, senators were grumpy this year. Collegiality didn’t win out a lot of the time. Partisanship, rather than good policy, played into more and more debates.
At each end of the political spectrum, there seems to be a more sizable block willing to dig in their heels and fight to the bitter end. There’s less of a “middle” on the political dial in the Legislature these days. That makes it harder, or at least makes it take longer, to steer measures over the finish line.
The divide was evident in voting on the passage of bills during the past two weeks. A group of senators, all registered Republicans, declined to vote on uncontroversial bills rather than give a green light to measures introduced by colleagues registered as Democrats.
Historic departure
There will never be another legislator like State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who is term-limited and most likely spent his last day on the floor of the Legislature on Thursday. His fiery speeches, clever poems, silly singing, lectures on racism and mastery of using the rules to his advantage will go down in history.
But, gotta say, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha deployed some rules challenges and other maneuvers to do a pretty good imitation at times.
