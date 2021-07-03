The Great Outdoors: State parks celebrate 100 years of showing Nebraska's natural glory

“The last three years, we’ve gotten 10 to 12 requests a day (to join),” Sheehan said.

Parks Administrator Jim Swenson said it’s no longer just retirees enjoying a weekend away as it was when he joined the department in the 1980s. Park visitors are much more family-oriented and a younger demographic, he said.

“Now, we entertain visitors all through the week. They come in RVs. Tents are fancier. Just the number of kids and diversity of families — those are great things for us. It tells us that we are popular.”

Sometimes too popular. That’s one concern for both Freel and Sheehan.

With the growing demand, especially in the last few years, Freel worries whether Game and Parks has the resources to keep up. Sheehan said you have to reserve some camping spots months in advance, especially when you have a travel trailer like his family.

“There are a lot more campers than campsites,” Freel said.