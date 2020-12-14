'The hits keep coming': Financially struggling Nebraskans ready for more COVID-19 relief

She said every family living in her 18-unit apartment building has told her that they know at least one person who is losing hours, losing pay or has been laid off.

Today, Brickner has found another job, though at half the pay, and she’s grateful. She’s also received help with her rent from the Metro Area Continuum of Care — charity she never thought she would need. Her finances are still catching up.

Local housing advocates say they fear an avalanche of evictions if Congress does nothing. Last week, Moody’s Analytics warned that almost 12 million American renters will owe almost $6,000 in back rent and utilities come January.

Closer to home, nonprofits that help with housing, including Nebraska Appleseed, point to national studies of homelessness that suggest that as many as 71,000 Nebraskans could end up homeless in 2021 because of coronavirus-related economic losses.

Nicky Sullivan of Habitat for Humanity of Omaha said her organization has given out about $330,000 in mortgage assistance to about 259 families with Habitat homes this year. That’s more than half of the 515 Habitat homeowners locally, including many families with multiple generations under one roof, she said.