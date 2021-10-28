The State of Beef: Incentives urged to help beef industry find ways to cut emissions

Mitloehner said even if all Americans switched to a vegan diet and animal agriculture were completely eliminated, it’s estimated total U.S. emissions would fall less than 3%. We can’t eat our way out of climate change, he said.

But he said that doesn’t mean methane emissions from cattle are not important. Methane, which is both burped out by cattle and emitted by their manure, is a powerful warmer in the atmosphere.

“Methane does matter,” Mitloehner said.

Goodall said the NCBA is now in early discussions with the Biden administration on what an incentive system for reducing emissions in the beef industry could look like.

Feed additives are seen as one way to reduce the amount of gas cattle burp out. There is also potential for the industry to use new grazing practices to capture more carbon in pastures and soil.

“UNL has several scientists working on it as we speak,” Mitloehner said.

The dairy industry is ahead of the beef industry in reducing emissions, in part because California’s dairy industry, the nation's largest, faces a daunting state mandate to reduce emissions 40% by 2030.