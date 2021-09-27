The State of Beef: Producers ask Congress to increase competition among packers

Current cattle prices are driving the issue. While consumers are paying record prices for beef at the grocery store, farmers and ranchers have endured years of declining prices for their cattle.

Many farmers and ranchers blame the market conditions on the extreme consolidation in the nation’s meatpacking industry. Today, some 85% of the fattened cattle that are turned into steaks and other choice cuts of meat in the United States are slaughtered by just four giant international processors.

Producers say industry consolidation has given packers the market power to manipulate the flow of cattle into the system, drive down cattle prices, fatten their profits and push up prices for consumers.

It’s clear that cattle producers now have the ear of Washington. The Senate held two hearings this summer exploring competition in cattle and beef markets, and there was one in the House, too.

During the hearings, lawmakers heard farmers and ranchers decry the lack of competitive bidding for their cattle, saying that frequently only one or two packers show up at auctions.

One reason for that is that packers today obtain only about a quarter of their cattle through such open markets. Instead, the vast majority are bought through marketing agreements with individual producers.