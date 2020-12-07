These USS Oklahoma sailors won't be identified unless family members give DNA sample

The Defense POW/Accounting Agency is still seeking DNA samples from the living relatives of these 25 sailors who died aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, and were never identified. They are listed by name and birthplace.
- Allen, Stanley Willis; Bethel, Maine
- Brewer, Randall Walter; Richmond, Virginia
- Buchanan, James Rufus; Flint, Michigan
- Casola, Biacio; New York City
- Curry, William McKnight; York, Alabama
- Doernenburg, Kenneth Edward; Dorchester, Wisconsin
- Halterman, Robert Emile; Ottawa, Illinois
- Henrichsen, Jimmie Lee; Sioux City, Iowa
- Herber, Harvey Christopher; Tacoma, Washington
- Hoag, Frank Samuel Jr.; Aberdeen, Washington
- Jackson, Willie; Bayou Lafourche, Lousiana
- Jones, Jerry; Springs, Mississippi
- Lindsey, Harold William; Waxahachie, Texas
- Nevill, Sam Douglas; Elk City, Oklahoma
- Regan, Leo Basil; Fair Haven, Vermont
- Riley, David Joseph; Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Smith, Rowland Hampton; San Diego
- Tanner, Rangner Faber Jr.; Sherman, California
- Terhune, Benjamin C.; Salisbury Township, Missouri
- Thompson, Clarence; New Orleans
- Walker, Harry Earnest; Gratio, Tennessee
- Walters, Charles Edward; Middleport, Ohio
- Williams, Albert Luther; Champaign, Illinois
- Williams, Wilbur Slade; James City, North Carolina
- Zvansky, Thomas; Rittman, Ohio
If you are related to one of these missing sailors, or to another missing Navy service member, please contact the Navy Casualty Office at 800-443-9298 to learn about providing a family DNA reference sample via a cheek swab.
Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,
