These USS Oklahoma sailors won't be identified unless family members give DNA sample
Men on deck of USS Oklahoma May 24, 1943

Workers on the deck of the USS Oklahoma in May 1943, shortly after it was refloated. Hundreds of bodies were recovered from the hull and buried in Hawaii. They are now being identified through the efforts of a Defense Department lab at Offutt Air Force Base.

 WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO

The Defense POW/Accounting Agency is still seeking DNA samples from the living relatives of these 25 sailors who died aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, and were never identified. They are listed by name and birthplace.

  • Allen, Stanley Willis; Bethel, Maine
  • Brewer, Randall Walter; Richmond, Virginia
  • Buchanan, James Rufus; Flint, Michigan
  • Casola, Biacio; New York City
  • Curry, William McKnight; York, Alabama
  • Doernenburg, Kenneth Edward; Dorchester, Wisconsin
  • Halterman, Robert Emile; Ottawa, Illinois
  • Henrichsen, Jimmie Lee; Sioux City, Iowa
  • Herber, Harvey Christopher; Tacoma, Washington
  • Hoag, Frank Samuel Jr.; Aberdeen, Washington
  • Jackson, Willie; Bayou Lafourche, Lousiana
  • Jones, Jerry; Springs, Mississippi
  • Lindsey, Harold William; Waxahachie, Texas
  • Nevill, Sam Douglas; Elk City, Oklahoma
  • Regan, Leo Basil; Fair Haven, Vermont
  • Riley, David Joseph; Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Smith, Rowland Hampton; San Diego
  • Tanner, Rangner Faber Jr.; Sherman, California
  • Terhune, Benjamin C.; Salisbury Township, Missouri
  • Thompson, Clarence; New Orleans
  • Walker, Harry Earnest; Gratio, Tennessee
  • Walters, Charles Edward; Middleport, Ohio
  • Williams, Albert Luther; Champaign, Illinois
  • Williams, Wilbur Slade; James City, North Carolina
  • Zvansky, Thomas; Rittman, Ohio

If you are related to one of these missing sailors, or to another missing Navy service member, please contact the Navy Casualty Office at 800-443-9298 to learn about providing a family DNA reference sample via a cheek swab.

Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

Photos: Bringing home the unknowns from Pearl Harbor

