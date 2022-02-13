'They really transformed my life': Nonprofit to build home for injured Nebraska veteran

After returning to the United States, Kramer experienced other health problems. He had a stroke, which resulted in the loss of the use of his left hand and foot, and also experienced hearing loss in both ears, seizures and traumatic headaches.

Kramer, now medically retired, said he struggles to carry out everyday tasks in the family’s current home in Bayard, where many of the doorways are too narrow for his wheelchair to pass through, including into the children’s bedrooms, and the cabinets are too high for him to reach.

The new home will have four bedrooms and two bathrooms and will feature adaptations including widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and a kitchen with pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

“When you get injured like this, it’s the little things that matter that people, I think, don’t see,” he said at the kickoff event. “Making dinner for your family on the stove, putting them in their crib, swinging with them.”

Kramer said he and his wife came across the Homes for Our Troops website and figured it wouldn’t hurt to apply, but they weren’t expecting to be selected.