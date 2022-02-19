They're here! Even though it's February, sandhill cranes are flowing into central Nebraska

Want to view the cranes?

Every February and March, more than a million sandhill cranes travel through the Platte River Valley in central Nebraska to fuel up before continuing north to their nesting grounds. Here are two places to see them:

Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary

Open daily in Gibbon, Nebraska, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during crane season. Daily guided tours at sunrise and sunset along the Platte River. Preregistration is required. Trails are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offers crane viewing experience, a guided crane photography experience, an overnight photography experience, virtual crane tours and crane behavior basics. Spots are limited.

For reservations: go to rowe.audubon.org/crane-viewing or call 308-468-5282

All visitors are required to wear a face mask while on Rowe Sanctuary's property. All tours are subject to cancellation and refunds will be available if Covid-19 safety precautions change the scheduling.

Watch the birds for free on the crane cam at explore.org/livecams/national-audubon-society/crane-camera

Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center

Open daily in Wood River, Nebraska starting March 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Offers guided tours, Wild About Nebraska Speaker Series, group blind tours offered morning and evening, footbridge tours in the evening.

To see results of the aerial tours each week on social media, go to facebook.com/cranetrust or instagram.com/cranetrustnvc/

For reservations, go to cranetrust.org or call 308-382-1820

While you are there

The art exhibition, "Wings Over the Platte" is at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island until April 3. Jude Martindale is the featured artist. For information about other organizations, outfitters and public viewing locations go to nebraskaflyway.com