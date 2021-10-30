Threatened American bumblebee still seems to be thriving in Nebraska

The dismal outlook for the American bumblebee across the United States is much rosier in Nebraska and experts aren't exactly sure why.
They're just happy to report that the Bombus pensylvanicus appears to be holding its own here, compared to eight states where the American bumblebee has reportedly disappeared completely.
The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned that the bee gain federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, stating that its population has dropped nearly 90% in the past two decades. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is holding a one-year review before making a decision.
Katie Lamke, a conservation biologist with the Xerces Society, said Nebraska has a strong population of the American bumblebee, even though there have been reports of a more than 50% decline in the Midwest and southwest regions of the country.
"While there is clear decline in parts of this bee’s range, the American bumblebee appears relatively stable in Nebraska based on our recent work,” Lamke said. "If the Service decides to list the American bumblebee, many other imperiled bumblebee species would stand to benefit, like the Southern Plains bumblebee.”
She speculates that one reason numbers are higher in Nebraska than elsewhere is that this is near the center of the once abundant bee's territory. Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming and Oregon, states where the bees have disappeared, are more on the fringes.
Habitat loss, urban and agricultural expansion, pesticide exposure, diseases and climate change are some of the main factors contributing to the declines.
Doug Golick, an associate professor of entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — who is partnering with Lamke and the Xerces Society — said that though he's cautiously optimistic, residents can't take the state's success for granted. Especially because things like climate and land usage are changing.
"We always have to be vigilant," he said. "We want to always be thinking about the long term."
During his time at UNL, both as a student and a professor, Golick has been a part of three bee surveys, all yielding different numbers. He said in 2012-2013, he didn't find any American bumblebees in Lincoln. He's seen many more in the past year.
He's partnering with Xerces on the Nebraska Bumble Bee Atlas, a statewide community science project funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The Atlas engages everyday Nebraskans trained in pollinator conservation to help track the state’s native bumblebees. The information gathered is used to help conserve Nebraska’s 20 species of bumblebees and the habitat they require for survival.
Besides limiting the use of harmful pesticides such as neonicotinoids, Lamke said protecting natural areas in the state is crucial to protect bees.
Work that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has done to increase upland game habitat for species such as pheasant and quail, has an additional benefit in that it's helping insects. The group has also made concentrated efforts to plant habitat in parks, along trails and in other areas.
In Lincoln, the Parks and Recreation Department has created the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, an extensive greenway and trail forming a mosaic of restored and remnant Tallgrass prairies that provides rich habitat for many organisms.
Gardeners can contribute by planting native pollinator flowers that haven't been treated with pesticides. Farmers can help by maintaining natural fringes on the edges of their fields.
Nebraska residents overall can become involved by sharing photo observations of bumblebees on Bumble Bee Watch — a portal dedicated to expanding the knowledge of North America’s bumblebees. Lamke said thousands of photo records have been submitted in Nebraska that are improving the understanding of bumblebees.
Studying bees is Golick's passion and he's excited to see that Nebraska is doing well. It's important to make the resources of the state work for insects and wildlife, he said, while still remaining the world's breadbasket.
That involves everyone's help, Lamke said.
“It’s important to remember that our actions are scalable, from managing large prairies to submitting a photo to Bumble Bee Watch right from your phone," she said. "There are items big and small that each of us can do to help support pollinators like the American bumblebee.”
From honeybees to honey possums: 20 facts about pollination
From honeybees to honey possums: 20 facts about pollination
Humans wouldn't be on Earth without pollinators
Pollination is a partnership
Pollinators come from all walks of life
Even reptiles can be pollinators
Honeybees deserve royal treatment
Pollution and climate change affect honeybee pollination
Bumblebees have big decline with climate change
Threats run afoul in honeybees and other pollinators
Much of life depends on pollinators
Western monarch butterflies down by 99%
Only some ants are pollinators
Bats are essential pollinators
Bears depend on pollinators
Honey possums: among the few flightless mammal pollinators
Birds are vital pollinators worldwide
Butterflies and moths: More pollinators at risk
Beetles are ancient pollinators
Researchers track pollinators' health, worldwide
Pollination is an 'ecosystem service' under threat
People create pollinator hotspots
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh