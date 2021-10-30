Threatened American bumblebee still seems to be thriving in Nebraska

She speculates that one reason numbers are higher in Nebraska than elsewhere is that this is near the center of the once abundant bee's territory. Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming and Oregon, states where the bees have disappeared, are more on the fringes.

Habitat loss, urban and agricultural expansion, pesticide exposure, diseases and climate change are some of the main factors contributing to the declines.

Doug Golick, an associate professor of entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — who is partnering with Lamke and the Xerces Society — said that though he's cautiously optimistic, residents can't take the state's success for granted. Especially because things like climate and land usage are changing.

"We always have to be vigilant," he said. "We want to always be thinking about the long term."

During his time at UNL, both as a student and a professor, Golick has been a part of three bee surveys, all yielding different numbers. He said in 2012-2013, he didn't find any American bumblebees in Lincoln. He's seen many more in the past year.