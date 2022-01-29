Three children pronounced dead at scene of house fire in rural Nebraska

PIERCE, Neb. — Three children are dead after a fire ignited in a home in rural northern Nebraska Saturday morning.

The Pierce Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 3:34 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home, which was occupied by six people at the time of the fire.

Three occupants, aged 17, 15 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the State Fire Marshal Agency.

The other three occupants were able to evacuate the house, according to the agency. One was transported to a local hospital and released. The others reported no injuries.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and caused by a wood-burning stove, according to the agency. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of the three children.

Pierce Public Schools posted on its Facebook page that it was opening the high school Saturday to students seeking support after “the loss of Pierce High and Pierce Elementary students.”

State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk in a statement called the fire an “unspeakable tragedy.”