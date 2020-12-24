Three Colorado family members died in Wednesday collision on snowy Nebraska I-80

A Colorado couple and the man's 4-year old daughter were killed in a collision in western Nebraska on Interstate 80 on Wednesday morning as windy, whiteout conditions crossed the state.
The Nebraska State Patrol said Edgar Navarro, 24, Idayalid Bautista, 25, and Alexa Navarro of Westminster, Colorado, died in the collision near Hershey. Two other girls, ages 3 years and 11 months, suffered non-life threatening injuries and are now being treated in a Denver hospital, the patrol said.
Edgar Navarro was the father of all three girls, and Bautista was the mother of the two younger girls.
Navarro was driving a GMC Yukon east on I-80 near mile marker 167 when he lost control, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes, colliding with a semitrailer truck. The collision occurred about 10:40 a.m.
The couple and oldest child were pronounced dead at the scene, while the younger children were initially taken to a hospital in North Platte. The driver of the semi truck was not injured, said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the patrol.
