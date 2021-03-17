Three Council Bluffs bars among 34 in Iowa accused of violating COVID rules

Last September, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, a state inspector visited Kelly’s Little Nipper, a Des Moines tavern and restaurant.

Although it was only 10:30 in the morning, the inspector, who worked for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, noted that the tavern didn’t appear to be complying with the governor’s orders on COVID-19 mitigation.

In his report, the inspectors wrote: “Observed guest at the bar served two drinks without being served food. Bartender stated, when asked, “he usually orders food to go before he leaves.” … Person in charge, based on discussion, not limiting patrons from congreged [sic] together.”

The inspector referred the case to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which sent two of its compliance officers to Kelly’s Little Nipper at 9:30 that evening. Inside the bar, a band was playing, and although the establishment’s capacity was 30 people, the compliance officers later reported they counted 37 customers inside. They also reported seeing patrons lined up three deep at the bar, not eating food, and not social distancing. They took photos, allegedly showing the vast majority of patrons were listening to the band, drinking alcohol and socializing.

The owner of the bar, Jeffrey Stark, was later fined $1,000 by the division.