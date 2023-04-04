Three people died early Monday in a three-vehicle crash near the town of Emerson in northeast Nebraska.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family, a spokesman for the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 35 northeast of Emerson.

Investigators determined that a 2008 Acura was westbound on Highway 35 when it left its lane and side-swiped an eastbound 2001 Buick. The Acura then collided nearly head-on with an eastbound semi-trailer truck.

All three occupants of the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene. Emerson is a town of about 1,500 residents located 30 miles southwest of Sioux City, Iowa.