Three Grand Island children found after family's vehicle stolen

Three children, including an infant, were found suffering from frostbite after the SUV they were in was stolen early Sunday in Grand Island.

The children, ages 5, 1 and 7 months, were taken to a Grand Island hospital for treatment of suspected hypothermia and frostbite, according to a spokesman for the Grand Island Police Department.

The incident began about 3 a.m. when a Grand Island resident told police that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was stolen from the 1400 block of North Wheeler with his three children inside. The Traverse had been involved in a police pursuit before officers were aware that children were in the vehicle.

The investigation led authorities to rural neighboring Buffalo County, where officers located the Traverse and arrested two teenage males, but the children were not present. The 5-year-old and 1-year-old were later found about 5 a.m. inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney, 40 miles west of Grand Island. The infant was found on the front porch of a Hall County farmhouse about 5:30 a.m., the spokesman said.

The two teenagers, ages 18 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, three counts of intentional child abuse resulting in injury, possession of stolen property and flight to avoid arrest.

