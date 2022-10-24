Three homes destroyed, two firefighters injured in Nebraska wildfires

Heroic firefighting efforts over the weekend prevented numerous wildfires in the central U.S. from becoming catastrophic, given the volatile weather conditions.

In Lancaster County, at least three homes were destroyed and two firefighters were injured in two fast-moving fires. Officials there expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of help from volunteers.

"Due to the hard work of all of those people, lives were saved and property was saved," Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr said.

Despite similar efforts in Missouri, residents of a small town weren't so fortunate. About half of Wooldridge, Missouri, burned Saturday, when a harvest-related fire ignited in a neighboring farm field.

An 84-year-old Wooldridge resident, Jerry E. Foster, told the Columbia Missourian that he escaped with the clothes on his back, his billfold, checkbook and the keys to his truck.

“The front of my house was completely in flames,” Foster said. “I don’t have a toothbrush. I don't have another pair of socks."

The town of about 100 was evacuated, and the fire left 23 buildings damaged or destroyed and one person injured. Interstate 70, which is just north of the town, was closed for two hours due to smoke.

In the southeast Kansas City metro area, firefighters went door to door Sunday, encouraging residents to evacuate due to a grass fire near Interstate 470 between Raytown and Lee’s Summit.

In Nebraska, at least seven counties reported significant fires to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, according to spokeswoman Jodie Fawl.

Residents were evacuated from a number of communities, including Hallam and Wisner, and from rural areas in southern Lancaster County/northern Gage County, Nebraska, and in west-central and southwest Iowa.

No deaths were known to have occurred due to the fires. Nebraska already has seen three volunteers die this year while fighting wildfires.

The Omaha metro area and Douglas County are under a burn ban, said Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

Two homes caught fire early Sunday morning in northwest Omaha when strong winds carried embers from the first fire to the second home, he said. The first home sustained significant damage, but firefighters were able to save the second home.

Across the Central Plains, hundreds of firefighters and farmers pitched in to protect homes and property. Farmers disked ground to create fire breaks and turned on their irrigation equipment. In some rural communities, firefighters pumped water from swimming pools to douse flames.

More than 80% of the lower 48 states is in drought or near drought, according to the National Drought Monitor.

Gannon Rush, a climatologist with the High Plains Regional Climate Center, said a powerful weather system was responsible for the weekend's volatile conditions.

The system generated strong southerly winds that pulled warm southern air into the central U.S.

Clear skies allowed plenty of sunshine to heat up the parched ground and contribute to a rapid rise in temperatures, he said. In general, temperatures ran 25 degrees or more above normal, and many communities set or matched records, he said.

Some areas saw their highest temperatures on record for this late in the year, he said.

Records were set in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Norfolk and McCook.

Omaha set a record of 87 degrees Sunday. Lincoln set a record of 89 degrees and an all-time record — 142 — for days in a year above 80 degrees.

"(That) doesn't sound glamorous or crazy, but it shows that this year has been fairly warm," Rush said.

Rush said the primary factors in the fires were the winds and drought.

Winds gusted in excess of 45 mph across the eastern half of Nebraska and exceeded 60 mph in parts of southwest Nebraska, he said.

Omaha's peak wind gust was 52 mph at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, said Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service's Valley office.

Fires have plagued Nebraska much of this year. Benjamin Bohall of the Nebraska Forest Service said 2022 has become the state's second-worst fire year.

The worst was 2012, Nebraska's hottest, driest year on record. More than 600 square miles of Nebraska burned that year, and the state overhauled its firefighting protocols as a result.

Nebraska's fire risk is expected to remain high until snow covers the ground.

This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star and the Associated Press.