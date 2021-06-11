Three killed in crash in northeast Nebraska

Three people were killed Friday when a semitrailer truck collided with an SUV near Neligh, Nebraska.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. at the junction of Nebraska Highway 14 and U.S. Highway 275, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

A preliminary investigation found that a southbound semitrailer truck driven by Shane Ernest, 31, of Dalton failed to stop at the controlled intersection with Highway 275 and collided with a Dodge Journey occupied by Geraldine Elsberry, 74, and Norman Elsberry, 72, both of Orchard.

All three were declared dead at the scene.

After the collision, both vehicles traveled into a residential area and caused moderate damage to a home.

The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, the Neligh Police Department and Neligh Fire and Recue assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol's Carrier Enforcement Division is conducting a post-crash inspection of the truck.

