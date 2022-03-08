Three people die in Interstate 80 crash in Seward County

Three people died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 about 25 miles west of Lincoln.
The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. near the Milford exit. The Seward County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office reported that the collision involved two commercial vehicles.
The names of the people who died in the crash have not yet been released.
Nebraska has recorded 48 traffic deaths so far in 2022. That compares with 36 at the same time in 2021 and 37 in 2020.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
