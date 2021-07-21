Three people die in two-vehicle crash near Wahoo in Saunders County

Three people died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.
The crash between a pickup truck and a car occurred about 6 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 109, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The three people who died were all in the car, a dispatcher said.
The names of the deceased have not been released. A patrol investigator said the victims' ages were 18, 11 and 7.
The intersection was closed for several hours during an investigation conducted by the patrol with the assistance of the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.