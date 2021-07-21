Three siblings die in two-vehicle crash near Wahoo in Saunders County

Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.

Monica Chohon, 18, James Chohon, 11, and Andrew Chohon, 7, were pronounced dead at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 109, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said Wednesday.

The driver of the second vehicle, Tobias Hartung, 40, of Fremont, was not injured in the crash.

Monica Chohon is a 2021 graduate of Wahoo's Bishop Neumann High School, according to the school's Facebook page. John was a sixth grader at St. John Nepomucene School in Weston, Nebraska, and Andrew was being homeschooled, according to the post.

The Facebook post also said a rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Wahoo's St. Wenceslaus Church, 214 E. 2nd St., for the family and all those involved in the collision. Crisis counselors will be available at both the Bishop Neumann Chapel and the St. John Nepomucene School from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators determined that Monica Chohon was driving a Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Highway 109 with her two brothers as passengers about 7 p.m. The Pontiac stopped at the intersection before Chohon tried to cross Highway 77. The car then was struck by an eastbound Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Hartung.