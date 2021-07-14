Thunderstorms expected Wednesday evening before cooler weather arrives

Tree debris drop off sites filling fast in Omaha
Thunderstorms that are expected to hit eastern Nebraska and western Iowa late Wednesday should give way to cooler conditions over the next few days.
The thunderstorms are expected mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.
"Our chances of rain will continue through about 6 a.m. on Thursday, and then we should see a cold front come through," said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We could see some gusty, damaging winds with those showers, but nothing like we experienced last weekend."
Fajman predicted Thursday will be "a cloudy, dreary day" before sunshine breaks through in the afternoon, producing a high temperature of 80 degrees. Friday, he said, will be warm and dry with a high of 86.
Saturday and Sunday will be about the same, Fajman said, with rain chances down around 20%.
The recent rains have put Omaha above its normal amount of rainfall for the year, Fajman said. Omaha has recorded 17.52 inches of rain for the year, he said, just over the average of 17.30 inches.
Photos: Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha
A tree fell on a house near 45th and Mayberry Streets after an overnight storm on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Hudson, 42, of Omaha, gets his hair cut by Mark Nelson, the owner of Another Level Barbershop, outside the shop during a power outage after a severe thunderstorm overnight. Photographed at 64th and Maple Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Public Power District vehicle drives past a car damaged by a fallen tree near 63rd and Maple Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Willey uses heavy machinery to remove downed trees near his Ponca Hills property on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Jerina mows his lawn while carrying a chainsaw and hauling downed branches he cleared from his Ponca Hills home on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
James Moyle, left, and Frank Arch sit in a shelter at Miller Park next to a pile of tree debris on Tuesday. They were dressed as flies for an event in the park by Mandela Elementary. A storm over the weekend damaged thousands of trees and knocked out power in the Omaha area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree branch hangs in wires after an overnight storm caused wind damage in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A broken windshield from a fallen tree near 63rd and Maple Streets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick King cleans up tree branches out of 45th Street, south of Marcy Street after an overnight storm on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree landed on a car near 31st Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree landed on a car near 31st Street and Lafayette Avenue in a storm on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree landed on a car near 31st Street and Lafayette Avenue during the storm.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree fell into the street near 32nd Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree fell and brought down power lines near 32nd Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A downed tree is seen in Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Storm damage is seen in a workout area of Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tree branches partially cover roads through Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tree branches cover walking trails through Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The trunk of a large tree is seen broken at Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A large tree covers Kansas Avenue in North Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree landed on a car in downtown Omaha during early morning storms on Saturday.
Clean up is underway across Omaha after early morning storms.
Large parts of downed trees are a common site across Omaha on Saturday.
A broken tree trunk is seen in Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tree branches block the road at the intersection of Chicago Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police cars block 60th Street as crew work to break down and remove trees in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A large tree leans over John and Jennifer Bertino's house on 60th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Phil Rossi, right, and Rob Molony help neighbors cut tree branches near 60th and Mason Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Residents of 60th and Mason Streets pulled trees to the end of the intersection to block cars from driving under a downed powerline in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Bertino blows sawdust out of the street after neighbors help clear downed branches on Mason Street in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A severe thunderstorm rolls through North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A severe thunderstorm rolls through North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A power pole that split can be seen near 45th and Mayberry Streets after an over night storm on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sara Smith walks her dog Ellie south on 45th Street towards Poppleton Avenue next to a trampoline that blew out of a neighboring yard and appeared to have hit a power line before coming to rest on a speed bump after an overnight storm caused power outages and tree damage in the area on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A car drives south on 45th Street towards Poppleton Avenue next to a trampoline that blew out of a neighboring yard and appeared to have hit a power line before coming to rest on a speed bump after an overnight storm caused power outages and tree damage in the area on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The top of a structure blew off of 2602 O street in Omaha after a storm blew threw overnight and caused widespread power outages on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Zachary Urwin of Catholic Cemeteries cleans up tree debris from St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tree debris rests near a headstone at St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Roof tiles were blown off of St Mary's Catholic Church's roof at 2539 Q Street after an overnight storm on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree sits on Dodge Street near 66th Street as traffic was blocked both ways at the UNO's northeast and northwest entries. on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
OPPD works to restore power on Dodge Street near UNO on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Metal is wrapped around a headstone at St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tree debris knocked over a headstone at St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A 96-gallon cart is filled completely with yard waste. City collection of larger storm debris will begin Friday and continue through July 23.
A worker in a city truck picks up yard waste bags while an FCC worker picks up the 96-gallon trash cart on Tuesday. The city is having to find a way to collect all the tree debris after a weekend storm.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Large logs cut from a downed tree set on Rainwood Road near North 30th Avenue on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Frank Arch runs through Miller Park next to a pile of tree debris on Tuesday. He were dressed as a fly for an event in the park by Mandela Elementary. A storm over the weekend damaged thousands of trees and knocked out power in the Omaha area.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Hamilton has been living in his his front yard, photographed on Tuesday. A massive weekend storm left him without power. Hamilton was stuck in house as downed powerlines stretched across his driveway at a heigh of a few feet, preventing him from driving to anywhere. His RV was prepared for a trip that was canceled because of the storm.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Hamilton points to his RV that he has been living in parked in his front yard on Tuesday. A massive weekend storm left him without power. Hamilton was stuck in house as downed powerlines stretched across his driveway at a heigh of a few feet, preventing him from driving to anywhere. His RV was prepared for a trip that was canceled because of the storm.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A large tree lies broken in Elmwood Park on Monday. "Larger trees are more susceptible to storm damage because of their sheer size," Omaha Parks Director Matt Kalcevich said.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken tree branches line a closed road in Elmwood Park on Monday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A large tree felled in Elmwood Park. Parks Director Matt Kalcevich said some of the downed trees at Elmwood will take several days to remove because they are so big.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The remainder of a tree stump in Elmwood Park on Monday. Some of the larger trees could take days to remove.
City workers clear out tree debris in Elmwood Park on Monday. The golf course also is closed.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A city worker clears fallen tree branches in Elmwood Park on Monday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
City of Omaha workers clear tree debris in Elmwood Park on Monday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A City of Omaha worker loads trucks with downed tree branches in Elmwood Park on Monday. The midtown park is closed because of tree damage. So is Elmwood Golf Course, but crews are working to have the links open by the weekend, if not sooner.
LILY SMITH PHOTOS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A city worker rakes tree debris in Elmwood Park on Monday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
City of Omaha crews work to remove a fallen silver maple tree tangled with power lines near 40th and California Streets on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
City of Omaha crews work to remove a tree near 40th and California Streets after Saturday's severe storm.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
City of Omaha crews work on Monday to remove a fallen silver maple tree near 40th and California Streets. A supervisor expected it to take about three hours.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Jackson, 61, and Tammy Kozak, 46, chat on outside Jackson's apartment in Omaha. Jackson's power was restored Sunday night. "I love camping," he said. "I just find something positive in the negative. My prayer is that everybody is safe and sound."
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of people unloading branches from their vehicles Monday at a tree debris drop-off location at Al Veys Park near 60th and Harrison Streets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jose Sanchez, 73, of Omaha tosses tree debris from the bed of his truck at a drop-off location at Al Veys Park on Monday. It was Sanchez's fourth load of tree limbs, and he said he had more to clear at home.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An alleyway is blocked Monday by a silver maple tree that had fallen near 40th and California Streets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of people unloading branches from their vehicles at a tree debris drop-off location at Al Veys Park on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
People unload branches from their trucks at Al Veys Park on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A silver maple tree is tangled with wires near 40th and California Streets on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jose Sanchez, 73, of Omaha tosses tree debris from the bed of his truck at Al Veys Park on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
