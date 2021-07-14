Thunderstorms expected Wednesday evening before cooler weather arrives

Thunderstorms that are expected to hit eastern Nebraska and western Iowa late Wednesday should give way to cooler conditions over the next few days.

The thunderstorms are expected mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

"Our chances of rain will continue through about 6 a.m. on Thursday, and then we should see a cold front come through," said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We could see some gusty, damaging winds with those showers, but nothing like we experienced last weekend."

Fajman predicted Thursday will be "a cloudy, dreary day" before sunshine breaks through in the afternoon, producing a high temperature of 80 degrees. Friday, he said, will be warm and dry with a high of 86.

Saturday and Sunday will be about the same, Fajman said, with rain chances down around 20%.

The recent rains have put Omaha above its normal amount of rainfall for the year, Fajman said. Omaha has recorded 17.52 inches of rain for the year, he said, just over the average of 17.30 inches.

