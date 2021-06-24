Thunderstorm's high winds cause damage, power outages in eastern Nebraska

About 12,000 OPPD customers in Omaha and surrounding areas were without power early Thursday after thunderstorms rolled through eastern Nebraska.

Wind gusts of 66 mph were reported at Eppley Airfield, according to Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The storm that hit Omaha, he said, is the same one that rolled out of Boone County, where winds reached 84 mph.

"Most of the damage we're hearing about is to trees, but we expect more reports when daylight breaks," Nicolaisen said. "We're seeing more rain this morning (in Omaha), but the next round of heavy rain tonight will probably be south of Omaha."

In Omaha, homeowners reported damage to several large trees. A tree down near 35th and Harney Streets was blocking traffic as was another tree near 13th and Locust Streets.

A major power line in Fremont collapsed across U.S. Highway 30 about a mile west of U.S. Highway 275, according to a 911 dispatcher with Dodge County. About 1,100 OPPD customers were without power there as of 5:30 a.m., but that number was down under 40 by 7:20 a.m.