Thunderstorms likely across Nebraska this week
Keep an eye on the sky for thunderclouds and severe weather this week in Nebraska.

"It's that time of year again," said meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service office in Valley.

The Omaha metro area has a slight chance of rain and storms for much of the day Tuesday, with chances tailing off in the late afternoon, according to the weather service. 

"Tuesday night could have some showers and thunderstorms lingering into (Wednesday) morning," Gross said. "It looks like decent chances for severe storms Wednesday, including some isolated tornadoes across eastern Nebraska." 

Most of Nebraska is in the bull's-eye for scattered thunderstorms Wednesday, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. 

In Omaha, Wednesday is forecast to be mostly sunny, and storms aren't expected to move in until evening, after which they could continue into Thursday.

Thunderstorms, which form when warm, moist air rises into cold air, can bring strong winds, hail, heavy rain and a potential for tornadoes, Gross said. 

The extended weather service forecast says Thursday's weather will depend largely on what happens Wednesday night. A strong trough will move through the area Thursday, but forecasters it to push the warm sector out of the area before the peak heating period, lessening the chances for severe weather.

Friday is expected to be cooler, while Saturday and Sunday feature additional thunderstorm chances.

On Sunday, the Nebraska Panhandle saw large hail, rain and strong winds. In some areas, golf ball- to baseball-sized hail was reported.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Nancy Gaarder

