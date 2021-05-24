Thunderstorms likely moving into eastern Nebraska, western Iowa this week

Keep an eye on the sky for thunder clouds and possibly severe weather this week in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

"It's that time of year again," said meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We do have chances for storms after 3 p.m. Monday. The best chance will be on Wednesday."

Thunderstorms, which form when warm, moist air rises into cold air, can bring strong winds, hail, heavy rain and a potential for tornadoes, Gross said. The chances for showers Monday are especially strong in south-central Nebraska before moving into eastern Nebraska, she said.

On Tuesday, the storm front still will be in the area, but it probably will weaken considerably while pushing across southern parts of Nebraska and Iowa by midafternoon.

The chances for potentially severe weather increase in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Wednesday, when a high temperature in the low 80s is expected, Gross said.

"Tuesday night could have some showers and thunderstorms lingering into (Wednesday) morning," she said. "It looks like decent chances for severe storms Wednesday, including some isolated tornadoes across eastern Nebraska."