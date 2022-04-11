Tiny Nebraska town gets boost from food co-op

When the only grocery store in Lynch, Nebraska, shut its doors in March 2020, the closing tacked a question mark onto the community’s fate.

About 200 people live in the village, which is about 100 miles northwest of Norfolk. After the owners of Lynch Hometown Market retired about two years ago, residents had to travel 13 miles to the nearest grocery store.

“I was still able to drive, so I drove … west to Spencer and got my groceries,” said resident David Kalkowski, 72, a retired banker. “I got by, but it wasn’t like having a store uptown from the house.”

On each trip, Kalkowski bought a little more than he needed to stock up. When the weather was poor or snow covered the ground, he’d just as soon skip the week’s grocery run.

Lynch residents feared that the store’s closure would accelerate population loss and compound stresses on low-income people and seniors.

“The need was clear,” said resident David Barnes. “Within a few months, we needed to try to reopen the store.”

Volunteers such as Barnes rallied around a new cause: the formation of a food cooperative.

Valley Foods Cooperative recently hosted its grand opening following a soft launch in February.

The store, housed in the former grocery building, provides access to fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, commodities that often are difficult to procure in remote parts of the country. It sells locally sourced baked goods, barbecue sauce, jellies and jams, eggs and seasonings.

“It is nice to know if I run out of something I can go to the store and get it,” said Lynch resident Tami Heiser, 57. “Also, when an unplanned event comes up, I have a place to go buy the food.”

Heiser, a customer service manager, said she and her husband drop by the co-op multiple times per week.

Lynch’s story is a common one in Nebraska, according to Charlotte Narjes, associate director of the Nebraska Cooperative Development Center, which is housed at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The Nebraska municipalities of Arthur, Elwood, Emerson, Hay Springs, Kimball, Odell, Scottsbluff and Stapleton have, at some point, opened or currently run grocery stores under some form of collective ownership.

A co-op model entails selling shares of the store as a means of raising capital. It carries the benefits of entrusting ownership of the grocery — and its survival — to community members.

“If somebody puts some money into that business, they are going to support it,” Barnes said.

Grocery stores serve as linchpins that attract and retain residents. Not only is the fresh food they provide necessary for basic health, the stores serve as hubs that weave a community together.

Rural locales are considered what the U.S. Department of Agriculture terms “food deserts” when at least 33% of residents of a low-income U.S. census tract live more than 10 miles from a large grocery store or supermarket.

Without a grocery, Narjes said, people are apt to leave.

“You think of young families, if they are going to move there,” she said. “Are they going to go to a community that doesn’t have a grocery store?”

Single-location groceries face increasing competition from supercenters and dollar stores. As a share of food retailers nationally, grocery stores dropped from 87% to 82% from 1990 to 2015, according to a recent USDA report.

Their decline is a pervasive problem, but one that especially afflicts the Midwest. Of the 23 U.S. counties that lacked any food retailer, five were in Nebraska.

Seven months after Lynch Hometown Market closed, a handful of residents, including Barnes, formed a steering committee that oversaw the cooperative’s incorporation.

They polled residents to assess support for the endeavor. Nearly 76% of respondents indicated they thought it was important to have a local grocery store and 70% said they would do more than half of their shopping at the co-op.

“The minute they opened, I just totally switched,” Kalkowski said.

They backed their opinions with their pocketbooks. About 135 investors have purchased shares at $250 apiece. Even people who scrape by on limited incomes contributed.

The building that houses Valley Foods Cooperative was constructed in 1954 and required updating.

To pay for their efforts, the committee obtained more than $100,000 through stock sales, grants and donations.

The co-op contracts with Associated Wholesale Grocers, a distributor based in Norfolk, Nebraska. Each Wednesday, a delivery truck bearing three or four full stacks of pallets arrives at the cooperative’s doorstep.

While the business employs one full-time and two part-time staff members, volunteers also oversee day-to-day store management.

The cooperative is open every day. Whole milk, eggs, baked items and cereal are popular, but customer demand fluctuates and it is hard to predict swings, Barnes said.

“Sometimes it just depends who walks in the door,” he said.

Barnes hopes the store increases traffic in the village, which has a community swimming pool, bowling alley, primary school, movie theater, medical clinic and gas station. Major employers include a telephone company, a screen printing shop and the local hospital.

The store is exceeding financial projections, Barnes said, adding that it’s too soon to say whether the operation can be considered a success.

“Is your basketball season a success when you’re ahead by four points in the first quarter of your first game?” he said. “(If) four or five years down the road we’re still going, then I’d call it a success.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.