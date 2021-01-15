To test or not to test — campuses vary in approach to COVID-19 testing

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced last month — to dismay on social media — that it would require mandatory coronavirus testing of on-campus students, staff and professors.

“This cannot be legal!” and “My body my choice” were among the responses on UNL’s Twitter feed.

A late-December letter to UNL from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said the agency would “require” those on campus to be tested in the coming semester.

Colleges in Nebraska and nationwide have mulled the value of mandatory testing for spring semester and, in many cases, have come to different conclusions. The practice is labor-intensive and costly, and notions about the correct course of action abound.

UNL, Creighton University, Peru State and Doane University are among those that will require mandatory coronavirus testing of on-campus students, at the very least. The University of Nebraska at Omaha has called for mandatory testing for students who live in residence halls. Students, faculty and staff at UNL who won’t be on campus in the coming semester don’t have to be tested.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney, Hastings College and Iowa State are among the regional schools that will not have mandatory testing.