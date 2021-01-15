To test or not to test — campuses vary in approach to COVID-19 testing

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced last month — to dismay on social media — that it would require mandatory coronavirus testing of on-campus students, staff and professors.
“This cannot be legal!” and “My body my choice” were among the responses on UNL’s Twitter feed.
A late-December letter to UNL from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said the agency would “require” those on campus to be tested in the coming semester.
Colleges in Nebraska and nationwide have mulled the value of mandatory testing for spring semester and, in many cases, have come to different conclusions. The practice is labor-intensive and costly, and notions about the correct course of action abound.
UNL, Creighton University, Peru State and Doane University are among those that will require mandatory coronavirus testing of on-campus students, at the very least. The University of Nebraska at Omaha has called for mandatory testing for students who live in residence halls. Students, faculty and staff at UNL who won’t be on campus in the coming semester don’t have to be tested.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney, Hastings College and Iowa State are among the regional schools that will not have mandatory testing.
Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security said regular testing of students is important. Lawler said facetiously: “It’s only worthwhile if you’re interested in reducing disease transmission.”
He said it would be best to test two or three times a week, if possible.
“But these things require investment and planning,” he said.
Roni Miller, UNL’s student regent, said the reaction to mandatory testing has been “mixed, for sure,” but mostly positive.
“It is such a small ‘ask’ for potentially such great reward,” said Miller, a senior from Crete, Nebraska. “And we need to protect our most vulnerable.”
Asked this week about mandatory testing, Gov. Pete Ricketts dismissed the strategy.
“I don’t think anybody is going to be surprised that I am not in favor of mandatory testing or mandatory vaccinations for anybody throughout this pandemic,” the Republican said.
Kevin Roche, a Minnesotan who’s a health-finance consultant and former UnitedHealth Group administrator, agreed with the governor on testing.
“Do I think college students should be mandatorily tested? No.” Roche said, though he would encourage people who have symptoms to get tested.
Among other things, Roche isn’t satisfied that coronavirus tests are accurate enough for mandatory testing when there is high prevalence of the disease. Even the preferred PCR tests (polymerase chain reaction) can be inadequate if the DNA or RNA is cycled too many times through the PCR technology, he said.
The risk of serious illness from coronavirus among college-aged students is “close to zero,” he said. But if a student’s immune system is compromised or there are other risk factors, he said, that student should study remotely.
Students should stay on campus and not go into the community, although Roche said even if they do, there is not a great deal of transmission from young people to old people.
Lawler didn’t agree with that assessment.
“The evidence is quite clear,” he said. “College campuses are very ripe territory for transmission of COVID-19.”
Gerri Taylor, co-chair of the American College Health Association’s COVID-19 task force, said testing is valuable. Taylor said it’s best to test everyone, including faculty and staff, on arrival from the holiday break, “then twice per week if possible.”
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign tests students, faculty and staff twice a week and “hot spots” — dormitories or Greek houses with high infection rates — every other day.
Testing is not cheap. A coronavirus test may cost $320 or more when collected and analyzed at a local hospital. The cost varies based on the kind of machinery used and other factors. UNL will handle its own collection and analysis.
Colleges generally pick up the cost, and testing is free to individual students, staffers and professors. Doane University expects to spend about $75,000 and hopes to receive additional CARES Act money, some of which might go to testing if allowed, spokesman Ryan Mueksch said.
UNL anticipates spending $2.8 million this school year for its testing program, including equipment, setup, a smartphone app that will be used and staffing. UNL said the cost will be covered by federal COVID relief money. UNL will have about 25,000 people on campus in the coming semester, including employees. Doane will have about 900 students.
Miller said the university has created many “pop-up” testing areas, making the saliva collection sites accessible. Nicole Buan, UNL Faculty Senate president, said her faculty governing group supports mandatory testing.
UNL didn’t conduct mandatory testing in the fall, but did random tests on students, faculty and staff. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a late-December letter to UNL that based on lessons learned in the fall, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and strategies used by colleges across the nation, it would “require” the on-campus population to be tested in spring semester.
UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said that the university works closely with the county health department and that UNL administrators made their decision under the direction of the department.
Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said his agency had no position on mandatory campus testing.
Wayne State College administrators decided against it. Spokesman Jay Collier said the college is in a rural area with less exposure to people.
“Everyone’s got to do what they feel is best for their community,” Collier said. “We know that things could change on us in an instant.”
Dr. Ted Cieslak, interim executive director for health security at UNMC, said a test assesses only a point in time and can lead to a false sense of security. Testing also is costly and a hassle, he said.
On the other hand, ferreting out who has the disease and quickly responding is valuable, he said.
“To be honest, I don’t think there is a right or a wrong decision” on mandatory testing, he said.
After all, Cieslak said, COVID-19 is a new challenge. Making decisions about it, he said, is like building an airplane in midflight.
