To test or not to test — campuses vary in approach to COVID testing

The risk of serious illness from coronavirus among college-age students is “close to zero,” he said. But if a student’s immune system is compromised or there are other risk factors, he said, that student should study remotely.

Students should stay on campus and not go into the community, although Roche said even if they do, there is not a great deal of transmission from young people to old people.

Lawler didn’t agree with that assessment.

“The evidence is quite clear,” he said. “College campuses are very ripe territory for transmission of COVID-19.”

Lawler said Roche’s opinion on PCR testing “creates a false perception among people that there are legitimate scientific questions about the legitimacy of PCR tests. To be clear, there are none.”

Gerri Taylor, co-chair of the American College Health Association’s COVID-19 task force, said testing is valuable. Taylor said it’s best to test everyone, including faculty and staff, on arrival from the holiday break, “then twice per week if possible.”

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign tests students, faculty and staff twice a week and “hot spots” — dormitories or Greek houses with high infection rates — every other day.