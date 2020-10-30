Tom Osborne told son to play the Nebraska lottery, and he won $58k. (Not THAT Tom Osborne)

If Tom Osborne told you to play the Nebraska Lottery, would you do it?

That's what happened to Jerald Osborne of Atkinson last week. And he won $58,000.

The advice, though, came from his late father, Tom, who was a truck driver — not from the famed coach who led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to three NCAA football national championships.

Jerald told lottery officials he used to play the interstate Powerball lottery game, without a lot of success. Awhile back, at his dad's suggestion, he started playing the daily Nebraska Pick 5 game. The odds of winning the top Pick 5 prize, though daunting at 1 in 501,942, aren't nearly as long as the Powerball, at 1 in 292 million.

Typically, Osborne buys tickets in his hometown. But he was driving through Fullerton, Nebraska, a week ago when he stopped at a Casey's convenience store, where he picked up a ticket for the Oct. 24 Pick 5 drawing with five sets of quick play numbers on it.

That night he checked his numbers on the Nebraska Lottery website. One of them matched the winning combination: 3, 4, 18, 19, 38.

“The next sound I heard was my jaw hitting the floor,” Osborne said. “I couldn’t go to sleep.”