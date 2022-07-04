Tornado damages four homes in southeast Grand Island

Four Grand Island homes were damaged by a tornado early Monday, emergency management officials said.

The Grand Island and Hall County Emergency Management posted a notice on social media that said the tornado touched about 1 a.m. south of Husker Highway and east of South Locust. No injuries were reported.

The four homes sustained minor to moderate damage, the post said. The Hall County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone that located damage in southeast Grand Island running northwest along Gunbarrel Road.

Some customers in the area lost power due to the storm, the post said. All but one residence had power restored as of 11 a.m.

