 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tornado damages four homes in southeast Grand Island

  • Updated
  • 0

Four Grand Island homes were damaged by a tornado early Monday, emergency management officials said. 

The Grand Island and Hall County Emergency Management posted a notice on social media that said the tornado touched about 1 a.m. south of Husker Highway and east of South Locust. No injuries were reported. 

The four homes sustained minor to moderate damage, the post said. The Hall County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone that located damage in southeast Grand Island running northwest along Gunbarrel Road. 

Some customers in the area lost power due to the storm, the post said. All but one residence had power restored as of 11 a.m. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert