Tornado watch issued for southeast Nebraska; rain, storms possible in Omaha

Crews had restored electricity to many of those people within a few hours. By 3:45 p.m., 230 customers remained without power.

Wind gusts of 66 mph were reported at Eppley Airfield as the storm moved through, according to Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The storm that hit Omaha, he said, is the same one that rolled out of Boone County, where winds reached 84 mph.

"Most of the damage we're hearing about is to trees," Nicolaisen said.

In Omaha, homeowners reported damage to several large trees. A tree down near 35th and Harney Streets blocked traffic in the morning as did another tree near 13th and Locust Streets.

Rain totals varied widely across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday morning. Neligh in northeast Nebraska reported 2.47 inches of precipitation between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, Falls City in the southeast corner of the state reported 1.57 inches, Norfolk reported 1.19 inches and Fremont reported .47, according to the National Weather Service.

Lincoln, Wahoo and Nebraska City all reported just over an inch of precipitation. In the Omaha area, the weather service said, Eppley Airfield recorded .57 of an inch of rain, Millard had .60 and Valley posted .36 of an inch.