Tornado watch issued for southeast Nebraska; rain, storms possible in Omaha

Southeast Nebraska and nearby portions of Kansas, Iowa and Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch by the National Weather Service as the region prepares for its third night of storms.
The tornado watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. That means that conditions are ripe in those areas for the tornadoes.
Severe storms are possible Thursday evening across much of Nebraska and nearby states.
The highest likelihood of damaging storms Thursday evening is south of Interstate 80, where large hail and powerful winds are the greatest threat. In addition to tornadoes, flash flooding is a concern in those areas because the ground already is saturated.
North of Interstate 80, including the Omaha metro, storms also are possible. The greatest threat from those storms is hail and wind. Omaha's storm chances increase to about 40% around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, high winds caused widespread power outages in eastern Nebraska. Tuesday, a hailstorm caused extensive crop damage in northeast Nebraska.
Intermittent storms are likely through Saturday night.
About 12,000 OPPD customers in Omaha and surrounding areas were without power early Thursday after thunderstorms rolled through eastern Nebraska.
Crews had restored electricity to many of those people within a few hours. By 3:45 p.m., 230 customers remained without power.
Wind gusts of 66 mph were reported at Eppley Airfield as the storm moved through, according to Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The storm that hit Omaha, he said, is the same one that rolled out of Boone County, where winds reached 84 mph.
"Most of the damage we're hearing about is to trees," Nicolaisen said.
In Omaha, homeowners reported damage to several large trees. A tree down near 35th and Harney Streets blocked traffic in the morning as did another tree near 13th and Locust Streets.
Rain totals varied widely across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday morning. Neligh in northeast Nebraska reported 2.47 inches of precipitation between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, Falls City in the southeast corner of the state reported 1.57 inches, Norfolk reported 1.19 inches and Fremont reported .47, according to the National Weather Service.
Lincoln, Wahoo and Nebraska City all reported just over an inch of precipitation. In the Omaha area, the weather service said, Eppley Airfield recorded .57 of an inch of rain, Millard had .60 and Valley posted .36 of an inch.
A power line in Fremont collapsed across U.S. Highway 30 about a mile west of U.S. Highway 275, according to a 911 dispatcher with Dodge County.
In Iowa, a Pottawattamie County 911 dispatcher reported that a tree struck a gas line at a home in Carter Lake. That prompted first responders to evacuate the home and several neighbors.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272