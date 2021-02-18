 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tractor Supply acquiring Orscheln in $297 million all-cash deal
0 comments

Tractor Supply acquiring Orscheln in $297 million all-cash deal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company has announced it has purchased Orscheln.

The nation's largest rural lifestyle retailer announced Wednesday that it is acquiring Orscheln Farm and Home in an all-cash transaction worth about $297 million.

With the purchase, Tractor Supply Co. has acquired a company that operates 167 stores in 11 Midwest states, including Nebraska. Orscheln has locations in Lincoln, Crete and Beatrice, as well as seven other Nebraska cities.

Tractor Supply Co. already operates more than 1,900 stores in 49 states. It has 18 Nebraska locations, including two stores in Lincoln.

“This is an exciting step for Tractor Supply as we expand our footprint in the Midwest with the high-quality assets of Orscheln Farm and Home," said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and CEO, in a written statement.

Barry Orscheln, chairman and CEO of Orscheln Farm and Home, started his company 60 years ago and said he is confident that Tractor Supply will continue moving his life's work forward.

"I am very proud of all that we have accomplished over (60 years)," Orscheln said in a written statement. "I am confident that with Tractor Supply our stores will be well-positioned to continue Orscheln’s tradition of taking care of our customers and communities for the next phase of growth.”

The acquisition is conditioned on the receipt of regulatory approval and satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions.

Tractor Supply acquiring Orscheln in $297 million all-cash deal

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert