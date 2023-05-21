The sudden rupture of a 1950s-era water main 12 feet beneath West Center Road at 105th Street last Monday is forcing commuters along that corridor to find other routes.

Traffic has been limited to a single eastbound lane between 102nd Street and 108th Street, with a westbound lane slated to open early this week. When the Metropolitan Utilities District got a look at the break, engineers decided to replace 1,100 feet of pipe since the deep hole had already been dug.

Omaha Public Works will follow up by repaving the whole segment, stretching the project to nearly two months.

“You don’t want to have to go in and tear it all up again,” said Tracey Christensen, an MUD spokeswoman.

But drivers who headed over to Pacific Street looking for a smoother route downtown found a westbound lane closed there, too, between 75th and 76th Streets.

The reason? Another busted water main.

The Pacific Street one will be quicker to fix. MUD has already repaired the break, Christensen said. Public Works expects to finish repaving that piece of Pacific and reopen all lanes by Thursday.

So what’s up with this outbreak of water main breaks?

Nothing, really. Christensen said MUD typically fixes about 500 broken water mains a year. Often they can be fixed in a few hours, with only brief disruption to water customers, or to traffic. So we never hear about them.

Austin Rowser, Omaha’s assistant public works director, said his office had received 30 reports of water main breaks in the past month — including two on Thursday, the day we spoke.

Those two didn’t attract much notice. One, at 184th and Pasadena Avenues, was in a residential neighborhood with light traffic. The other, at 14th and Farnam Streets, was on a road already under construction.

You might think broken water mains would occur most frequently in older neighborhoods with aged pipes, like the one on West Center Road.

Not really. Both Christensen and Rowser said breaks occur all across the city, in areas old and new.

There’s no season for broken mains, either.

“Sometimes if it's hot and dry for awhile, we’ll get an influx,” Rowser said. “Or if there’s a deep freeze. But they happen all year.”

Occasionally, though, there’s a highly disruptive break like the one on West Center.

“It ran under a lot of the road and really destroyed a lot of pavement,” Rowser said.

Still, he said, it could have been worse. Many motorists were already avoiding West Center Road because of a bridge construction project that has reduced traffic to one in each direction just west of 90th Street.

Traffic engineers can count on two things.

Water mains will always break. And whatever happens, Omaha drivers will find a way to get where they’re going.

What’s New

Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements connected to the Crossroads redevelopment through December. Cass Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through mid-July.

will have various lane restrictions for street improvements related to the Crossroads redevelopment through mid-July. Burt Street between North 33rd Street and North 34th Street will be closed for utility work through May 29.

will be closed for utility work through May 29. Cuming Street will be restricted westbound at North 21st Street for street repair in the inside lane through Friday.

will be restricted westbound at for street repair in the inside lane through Friday. The Parker Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 in North Omaha will be closed for repairs and painting through September.

in North Omaha will be closed for repairs and painting through September. Saddle Creek Road between Douglas Street and Farnam Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for fiber optic installation in the outside curb lane through Monday.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for fiber optic installation in the outside curb lane through Monday. North 177th Street between West Maple Road and Spaulding Street will be closed for street improvements through mid-July.

will be closed for street improvements through mid-July. L Street between South 108th Street and South 102nd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for street repair in the inside lane through Monday.

will be restricted to one lane eastbound for street repair in the inside lane through Monday. Northbound traffic on North 11th Street at Millwork Avenue will be shifted to the center lane for fiber-optic repair until Wednesday.

will be shifted to the center lane for fiber-optic repair until Wednesday. Q Street between South 28th Street and South 27th Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 2.

will have various lane restrictions for utility work through June 2. South 17th Street between Farnam Street and Harney Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for fiber-optic installation in the outside curb lane until Wednesday.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for fiber-optic installation in the outside curb lane until Wednesday. The 228th Street Bridge over Nebraska Link 28B (the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through the fall of 2023. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic.

(the western extension of the West Dodge Expressway) is reduced to one lane for bridge preservation and repairs through the fall of 2023. A temporary traffic signal on either end of the bridge will control traffic. Intermittent overnight lane closures can be expected on Interstate 80 from Exit 426 (Ashland) to Exit 442 (Giles Road).

Around Omaha

Northwest (north of West Dodge Road and west of I-680)

Overnight lane and ramp closures are planned at the Interstate 680/Dodge Road interchange while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023.

while workers repair bridges. Work will continue until the fall of 2023. Alternating lane closures are planned on I-680 from I-80 West/Lincoln (Exit 446) to West Maple Road (Exit 4) until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs.

until Aug. 1 because of road construction and pavement repairs. North 108th Street between Burt Circle and Decatur Street will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023.

will be closed with local access only for street widening until November 2023. State Street is closed from 156th Street to 147th Street due to grading and paving of the 3-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

is closed from due to grading and paving of the 3-lane roadway until the fall of 2023. Fort Street is closed from 183rd Street to 195th Street due to grading and paving of the 3-lane roadway until the fall of 2023.

Northeast (north of Dodge Street and east of I-680)

The intersection of North 84th Street and Dodge Street will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements.

will have lane restrictions through Friday because of intersection improvements. Westbound Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 41st Street will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7.

will be restricted for building construction in the outside curb lane until Nov 7. Periodic lane closures will continue on I-480 from 20th Street to the Iowa state line for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project.

for lane restriping and sign installation until May 26 as part of a 2-year, $60 million road and bridge renovation project. North 72nd Street will be restricted to one lane northbound between Spencer Street and Bedford Avenue until May 22 because of utility work.

will be restricted to one lane northbound between until May 22 because of utility work. North 65th Avenue between Grant Street and Lake Street will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June.

will be closed to through traffic for CSO sewer separation improvements until mid-June. The intersection of North 64th Street and Lake Street will be closed for CSO sewer separation work until late May.

will be closed for CSO sewer separation work until late May. North 30th Street between Bondesson Street and State Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through June 10.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for utility work through June 10. North 29th Street between Blondo Street and Burdette Street will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements.

will be closed through June 2023 for construction of the Highlander development and associated sewer improvements. North 20th Street between Cass Street and Chicago Street will be restricted southbound for bridge repair until late May.

will be restricted southbound for bridge repair until late May. North 16th Street will be closed at various points between Pinkney Street and Clark Street for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted.

will be closed at various points between for CSO sewer separation improvements through August 2024. Truck detour routes will be posted. Because of construction at the Kiewit corporate campus, North 15th Street between Cass Street and Mike Fahey Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, North 15th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will be restricted southbound, and Mike Fahey Street between North 16th Street and North 15th Street will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. North 16th Street between Mike Fahey Street and California Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work through Thursday.

will be restricted to northbound traffic only until March 15, 2024. In addition, will be restricted southbound, and will have eastbound traffic shifted to the center lane. will have various lane restrictions for utility work through Thursday. The eastbound curb lane on Douglas Street will be closed between 44th and Saddle Creek Road for construction until December.

will be closed for construction until December. Military Avenue between Maple Street and Binney Street will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19.

will have various lane restrictions for CSO sewer separation improvements until June 19. The westbound curb lane on Fort Street between North 90th Street and North 91st Avenue will be restricted through May 30 due to curb construction.

Southwest (south of West Dodge Road and west of I-680/80)

South 156th Street between Pacific Street and Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will have closures for street widening until November 2023.

will have closures for street widening until November 2023. Pacific Street between South 155th Street and South 157th Street will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until November 2023. South 168th Street between Q Street and West Center Road will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024.

will have lane restrictions for street widening until December 2024. Daytime lane restrictions (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) can be expected on Q Street between 144th Street and John Galt Boulevard through Monday for installation of fiber-optic cable.

Southeast (south of Dodge Street and east of I-680/80)

South 42nd Street between the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and D Street will be closed for bridge reconstruction until December 2023.

Harney Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound from 38th Avenue to 37th Street , and 37th Street will be closed between Harney and Farnam Street due to construction until June 1.

14th Street will be closed between Farnam and Douglas Streets, and curbside lanes will be closed on Farnam, Douglas and 15th Street until early 2026 because of construction of the new Mutual of Omaha tower.

Q Street between South 61st Street and South 72nd Street will be closed for street improvements until late August.

Intermittent lane closures are planned on L Street between Dahlman Avenue and U.S. Highway 75/Kennedy Freeway until June 5 because of road construction.

until June 5 because of road construction. I Street between South 108th Street and South 102nd Street will be closed to through traffic for street widening until November 2023.

Grover Street between South 56th Street and South 59th Avenue will be closed for street reconstruction through December 2023.

Woolworth Avenue between South 21st Street and South 20th Street will be restricted eastbound for retaining wall replacement by Jensen Gardens until mid-July. South 20th Street between Woolworth and Center Street will also be restricted southbound as part of the same project.

South 42nd Street between J and M Streets will see varying lane restrictions because of curb repair through Friday.

Sarpy/Cass County

204th Street between Capehart Road and Westridge Road near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project.

near Gretna will close for construction through August as part of the Gretna Crossing Park project. 192nd Street from Lincoln Road to the railroad bridge is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project.

is closed through the fall of 2023 for paving and bridge replacement as part of the CONNECTSarpy project. Lane restrictions can be expected on U.S. 34/75 from Plattsmouth to the Bellevue bridges through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from Nebraska Highway 1 to Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth through November 2024 to allow for road construction.

through September to allow for bridge deck repairs, and from through November 2024 to allow for road construction. U.S. 34 will have a lane closed in each direction over U.S. 75 and over the Union Pacific Railroad/Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and South 5th Street .

will have a lane closed in each direction and over the Union Pacific Railroad/Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad . Lane and trail closures are expected just east and south of the intersection of 96th and Lincoln Streets in Papillion through late May while bridges are repaired.

through late May while bridges are repaired. The right lane is closed in both directions on Nebraska Highway 370/Cornhusker Road from 192nd Street to 180th Street east of Gretna due to road construction.

Around Nebraska

Lane restrictions are planned on I-80 between Phillips and Giltner (reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November.

(reference posts 318.58 to 324.55) for road resurfacing, bridge repair and replacement of culverts and guardrails. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., through November. Lane closures also are planned on I-80 between the Utica and Pleasant Dale exits (reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November.

(reference posts 365.14 to 387.27) while contractors install guardrails in the median. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Completion is expected in November. Alternating lane closures are planned overnight on I-80 between Exit 382 (Milford) and Exit 395 (Northwest 48th Street) west of Lincoln because of bridge reconstruction and guardrail repair.

Lane closures are planned on U.S. 275 from Nebraska Highway 36 to U.S. 30/East 23rd Street in Fremont while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

while workers repair pavement and bridges. Completion is expected in fall 2023. Nebraska Highway 79 is closed in Dodge County at North Bend from U.S. 30 to County Road R , with detours in place.

is closed in Dodge County at , with detours in place. In Lincoln, Saltillo Road from east of 84th Street to 120th Street , and 120th Street from Saltillo Road to Nebraska Highway 2 are being resurfaced as part of the larger Lincoln South Beltway project. Work will continue through the end of May.

, and are being resurfaced as part of the larger Lincoln South Beltway project. Work will continue through the end of May. Intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 281 in Grand Island from Interstate 80 north to West Schimmer Drive, near the Stuhr Museum for bridge repair and asphalt resurfacing through December.

In Iowa

Interstate 29 is closed northbound between Nebraska Avenue and G Avenue (Exit 54A) in Council Bluffs , and southbound from North 25th Street (Exit 55) to Nebraska Avenue until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation.

is closed , and until November 2023, due to road construction. Detours are in operation. The I-29 Exit 53B ramp to I-480 West and the Eighth Avenue West/B Road N entrance ramp in Council Bluffs are closed until November 2023.

and the are closed until November 2023. The South Expressway from I-80 to 19th Avenue in Council Bluffs will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. As part of the project, 23rd Avenue will be partially closed between the South Expressway and 6th Street through May 31.

will be rebuilt until November 2023, with lane closures expected while one-lane traffic is maintained in each direction. As part of the project, will be partially closed through May 31. North 28th Street is closed at Avenue N in Council Bluffs through May 31 for storm-sewer rehabilitation.

