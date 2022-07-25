Trailblazing Native American journalist Tim Giago dies at 88

During an interview in May, Tim Giago showed no signs of ill health in his Native Sun News Today office in Rapid City, South Dakota.

At age 87, the longtime journalist fielded questions from his reporters during an interview with Indian Country Today about his time as a student at Holy Rosary Indian boarding school. The school, now named Red Cloud Indian School, is on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, just north of the Nebraska border in South Dakota.

Irascible and sharp as a tack, he was quick to criticize the current mainstream coverage of Indian boarding schools.

“Reporters need to speak directly with survivors who attended these schools rather than relying on secondhand information,” he said.

Giago died Sunday morning in Rapid City, nearly two weeks after his 88th birthday. Doris Giago, his former wife, said he had cancer and complications related to diabetes. His wife, Jackie Giago, declined to comment.

In the May interview, he described digging a grave for his childhood friend Bozo Richards, who died at age 16 from an ear infection at Holy Rosary.

He also shared memories of how his little sister was raped by a school janitor and the scores of his classmates who died from alcohol and drug addiction that he said was exacerbated by traumatic experiences at the school.

Long before the topic surfaced in the national news media, Giago was writing about his experiences at Holy Rosary in a 2006 book, “Children Left Behind: The Dark Legacy of Indian Mission Boarding Schools.” (Giago's syndicated newspaper column ran for years in the Omaha World-Herald.)

Giago took heat over the book both from Catholic leaders as well as his own people, but he refused to sugarcoat or walk back any of his reporting.

According to Giago, when reporters called the school to verify his past attendance, school leaders claimed he never attended. But an Indian Country Today reporter who recently had reviewed Catholic Indian boarding school archives at Marquette University had found documentation of his years there.

When told of the paperwork, he was nonplussed.

“Hey, I knew I went there despite their claims to the contrary,” he said.

Giago was born July 12, 1934. His Oglala Lakota name was Nanwica Kcjii, which translates to He Stands up for Them or The Defender.

In a 2005 article he wrote in Nieman Reports, Giago, a 1991 Nieman fellow, said that while working as a reporter for the Rapid City Journal, he was bothered by the fact that "although I had been born and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, I was seldom given an opportunity to do news stories about the people of the reservation. One editor told me that I would not be able to be objective in my reporting. I replied, ‘All of your reporters are white. Are they objective when covering the white community.’”

Giago said by the spring of 1981, he knew he had to start a newspaper at Pine Ridge. The newspaper's first office was in a former beauty shop. “It seems strange now but when our newspaper hit the stands,” he wrote, “we became the only independently owned Indian weekly newspaper in America.”

Doris Giago, who co-founded the newspaper, said she remembers the first day in The Lakota Times newsroom.

“Well, none of us knew what we were doing. So we all learned by the seat of our pants,” she said. “We had to start everything from scratch.”

They had their relatives, including nieces and nephews who were just 10 or 12 years old, grabbing bundles off the press and selling the papers at the tribal offices.

The newspaper, renamed Indian Country Today in 1992, went on to win hundreds of reporting awards. Giago said investigations from the newspaper “caused banks to be fined and rip-offs of the tribal government to be halted … Lakota Times proved that freedom of the press could not only succeed in Indian Country but that it can make a major difference in the way news is covered on the Indian reservations of America.”

In 1990, Giago wrote a challenge to South Dakota Gov. George S. Mickelson, calling for the state to have a "Year of Reconciliation." Mickelson responded: "I couldn’t agree with you more, Tim. We must reconcile those differences. As the state of South Dakota celebrates the beginning of its second century, we must also remember that statehood was a very sad time for the Native Americans." As a gesture, the state changed the name of Columbus Day to Native American Day, the first state to do so.

In 1983, Giago organized more than two dozen Native American journalists and formed the Native American Press Association. That later became the Native American Journalists Association. Giago was elected the first president.

“The impact Tim had on Indigenous journalism as one of NAJA’s founders is immeasurable," Rebecca Landsberry, the organization’s executive director, said in an email. "He has been a champion of free press in Indigenous communities his entire career and faced challenges, threats and political pressure, but always pushed to bring essential news and information to the people. He’s irreplaceable.”

Indian Country Today's Mark Trahant contributed to this report.