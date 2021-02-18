 Skip to main content
Treasurers' offices across Nebraska unable to process transactions Thursday
Treasurers' offices across Nebraska unable to process transactions Thursday

Treasurers' offices across Nebraska were unable to process transactions Thursday because of a computer network issue at the state level, Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said in a press release. 

Ewing said people were working to correct the problem, but no one has a time frame for when the repairs will be completed.

Officials will notify the public when the computer system is working again.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

