Tree 'bombers' leave no leaf unturned for Nebraska State Fair contest

Paul McManis read the World-Herald article about a tree-bombing contest, he asked his wife, Nancy, if she could answer the challenge.
It’s not the first time he has put her to the test. And, of course, she said yes.
“He kind of knew I was going to do a good job because I’m crafty,’’ Nancy McManis said.
The contest, which involves tree decoration, was sponsored by the Nebraska State Fair. Yarn and other textiles were the weapons of choice.
Laura Hurley, the Nebraska State Fair's director of sponsorships, came up with the idea after seeing it done in Europe. She thought it would be a fun way to spread some enthusiasm for the fair across the state.
Nancy McManis was one of more than a dozen people who entered.
“They are super creative,’’ Gretchen Kirchmann, the fair's media/marketing director, said of the entries. “People really put a lot of time and energy in it.’’
One family decorated its tree in a “Wizard of Oz’’ theme. Another turned to Mickey and Minnie Mouse for inspiration.
Nancy McManis did a "Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds" theme.
She once owned a birdhouse store in Louisville, where the McManises live, so she already had a head start with the four feeders and seven birdhouses she’d put on the dead flowering crab tree in their front yard.
She wrapped netting around each tree branch, and at the end of each attached a Styrofoam ball. Painting each orb by hand was the most time-consuming part of the project, which she estimated took about 15 hours to complete.
“My tree is unique because I adorned the top instead of decorating the bottom,’’ she said.
A honeysuckle vine, which is a hummingbird magnet, is taking over the bottom of the tree.
The three winners of a tree bombing along State Fair Boulevard earlier this summer will decide who will claim several prizes donated by State Fair sponsors. Kirchmann said contestants will be notified around the middle of the month.
Fair staff hope tree bombing will catch on in the future.
“This year, it started off crawling, and by next year it should be running statewide,’’ Kirchmann said.
McManis said she had a blast decorating her tree. She said she won’t be disappointed if she doesn’t win a prize. Her husband and their cat enjoy looking out the den window at all the birds the tree attracts.
Neighbors on their busy street often stop and tell McManis how much they love it.
“I watch people go by, and everybody is smiling,’’ she said. “It’s awesome.’’
Photos: Entries in the Nebraska State Fair's tree-bombing contest
