Tree 'bombers' leave no leaf unturned for Nebraska State Fair contest

Paul McManis read the World-Herald article about a tree-bombing contest, he asked his wife, Nancy, if she could answer the challenge.

It’s not the first time he has put her to the test. And, of course, she said yes.

“He kind of knew I was going to do a good job because I’m crafty,’’ Nancy McManis said.

The contest, which involves tree decoration, was sponsored by the Nebraska State Fair. Yarn and other textiles were the weapons of choice.

Laura Hurley, the Nebraska State Fair's director of sponsorships, came up with the idea after seeing it done in Europe. She thought it would be a fun way to spread some enthusiasm for the fair across the state.

Nancy McManis was one of more than a dozen people who entered.

“They are super creative,’’ Gretchen Kirchmann, the fair's media/marketing director, said of the entries. “People really put a lot of time and energy in it.’’

One family decorated its tree in a “Wizard of Oz’’ theme. Another turned to Mickey and Minnie Mouse for inspiration.

Nancy McManis did a "Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds" theme.