Trio of state historians honored at History Nebraska research room

LINCOLN — Three prominent Nebraska historians were honored recently at the state historical society.

The society's research room in Lincoln was named for senior research historian Jim Potter. And a plaque honoring him and two fellow historians was installed in the room where the trio did hours of digging through the records of History Nebraska, the formal name of the historical agency.

Potter, Tom Buecker and John Carter had a combined 129 years of service to the state before their deaths in recent years.

Potter served in a variety of positions including state archivist and editor of "Nebraska History" magazine, prior to his death in 2016 at age 70. A native of Wilcox, he loved motorcycles and shooting black-powder rifles, as well as the "detective work" of correcting the historical record. At his wish, he was cremated after he died and his remains were shot out of a cannon.