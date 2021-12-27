Trio of state historians honored at History Nebraska research room

LINCOLN — Three prominent Nebraska historians were honored recently at the state historical society.
The society's research room in Lincoln was named for senior research historian Jim Potter. And a plaque honoring him and two fellow historians was installed in the room where the trio did hours of digging through the records of History Nebraska, the formal name of the historical agency.
Potter, Tom Buecker and John Carter had a combined 129 years of service to the state before their deaths in recent years.
Potter served in a variety of positions including state archivist and editor of "Nebraska History" magazine, prior to his death in 2016 at age 70. A native of Wilcox, he loved motorcycles and shooting black-powder rifles, as well as the "detective work" of correcting the historical record. At his wish, he was cremated after he died and his remains were shot out of a cannon.
Buecker, who died in 2015, was an authority on frontier military history and the longtime curator of the state historical museum at Fort Robinson State Park. He wrote a two-volume history of the fort, where famed warrior Crazy Horse was killed, horses were trained for World War I and German POWs were housed during World War II.
Carter, who also died in 2015, was a senior research folklorist and associate editor for the historical society's magazine. He was a consultant on several documentaries by Ken Burns, and wrote a book about frontier photographer Solomon Butcher and co-wrote "Eyewitness at Wounded Knee." He was also lead researcher for a documentary about the state's beef industry.
