Trooper treated for minor injuries after pickup crashes into patrol car
A Nebraska state trooper was treated for minor injuries Wednesday after a pickup truck crashed into the front driver’s side of a State Patrol vehicle near Crete, Nebraska.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was treated for minor injuries Wednesday after his patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup truck near Dorchester, a village west of Crete, Nebraska.

The trooper was on patrol along Highway 15 at 6:50 a.m. when a Ram 1500 crossed the center line and struck the front driver’s side of the trooper’s Ford F-250 patrol unit, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

The trooper was able to get out of his patrol unit and provided care to the other injured driver before responding units arrived at the scene. Both were taken to a Crete hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol said.

The trooper was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and has been released from the hospital, according to the patrol.

The patrol has asked the Saline County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the crash investigation.

