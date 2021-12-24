Twitter suspends account of newly appointed Nebraska Board of Education member

Earlier this month, more than 100 physicians and other health care providers across Nebraska signed a statement supporting increased vaccination among children and teens.

While Penner’s account has been suspended and his tweets are hidden, tweets from other users that Penner has retweeted are still visible.

Penner retweeted a tweet that says, “police are patrolling the streets to check people’s health papers to see if they are allowed to be there,” in an apparent reference to Europe’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “We used to think this was only something that happened in Nazi Germany in the past.”

In an apparent reply to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Penner wrote, according to a screenshot, “a medical doctor with pronouns in his bio has zero credibility. ZERO.” (Many people have begun to list their preferred pronouns with their professional biographies in an effort to foster an inclusive culture.)