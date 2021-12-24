Twitter suspends account of newly appointed Nebraska Board of Education member

An appointee to the State Board of Education who had his account on Twitter suspended appears to have shared posts questioning vaccines for young children and comparing Europe’s response to the pandemic to “Nazi Germany.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Republican Kirk Penner, an Aurora businessman and former school board member, to a vacant seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education on Thursday.
By Friday afternoon, Penner’s Twitter account was suspended. It’s unclear when and why the account was suspended. Twitter did not immediately respond to questions from The World-Herald regarding the suspension.
A call to Penner on Friday went straight to voicemail. The Governor’s Office did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.
Screenshots of what appear to be tweets from Penner’s account circulated on social media Friday.
One apparent Penner tweet about vaccination said: “Using 5-11 year old children as guinea pigs is sad. Children are not at risk.”
U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds received the shot, The Associated Press reported. More than 5 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a first dose since early November, and government safety monitoring has not uncovered any surprise problems.
Earlier this month, more than 100 physicians and other health care providers across Nebraska signed a statement supporting increased vaccination among children and teens.
While Penner’s account has been suspended and his tweets are hidden, tweets from other users that Penner has retweeted are still visible.
Penner retweeted a tweet that says, “police are patrolling the streets to check people’s health papers to see if they are allowed to be there,” in an apparent reference to Europe’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “We used to think this was only something that happened in Nazi Germany in the past.”
In an apparent reply to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Penner wrote, according to a screenshot, “a medical doctor with pronouns in his bio has zero credibility. ZERO.” (Many people have begun to list their preferred pronouns with their professional biographies in an effort to foster an inclusive culture.)
Another screenshot shows Penner’s apparent reply to a tweet about Nebraska’s proposed sex education standards: “The left wing indoctrination starts with kids. Without parents involvement this would have become part of the curriculum. These same parents are labeled ‘terrorists’ by the National Association of School Boards.”
Earlier this year, the Nebraska Department of Education proposed health education standards, which called for teaching elementary school children about sexual orientation and gender identity.
Gov. Pete Ricketts called for scrapping the sex education topics, saying those issues should be left to parents to address, and opponents of the standards packed board meetings.
Advocates praised the first draft of the standards, saying the language — which recognized diverse family structures, gender identities and sexual orientations — would have made those children and families feel welcome instead of ostracized.
In September, members of the state board of education indefinitely postponed development of the standards.
Penner will complete the remainder of the term of Patricia Timm, who resigned from the District 5 seat in October, citing personal health reasons. The term runs through Jan. 4, 2023.
Penner is a former member of the Aurora Public Schools board. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he served 16 years on the board.
In 2018, Penner ran for Congress in Nebraska’s sprawling and largely rural 3rd District. He lost in the Republican primary to incumbent Rep. Adrian Smith.
<&rule>
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2