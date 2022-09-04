Two die in head-on collision on U.S. 77 Highway near Wymore

Two men died in a head-on collision Friday evening just south of Wymore, Nebraska, on U.S. Highway 77.

Cristgen Crouch, 31, of Marysville, Kansas, and James Gallahue, 72, of Fort Collins, Colorado, were pronounced dead at the scene. The collision occurred about 6:45 p.m. four miles south of Wymore near Sycamore Road, according to the Gage County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that Crouch was driving northbound in a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer when his vehicle crossed the center line. The Mitsubishi collided with a southbound 2009 Honda passenger van driven by Gallahue.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, investigators said. The Nebraska State Patrol, Wymore Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.